Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson has added her name to a list of public officials condemning remarks made by Mobile County Treasurer Phil Benson many say are offensive to members of the LGBTQ community.

In response to Benson’s use of the “divisive” remark on a Mobile County Republican Party Facebook page post, Hudson called the comments “derogatory” and wrote that she does not condone the language.

“Mr. Benson is a public official elected at large by the citizens of Mobile County and is not, by law, subject to the authority, or supervision of the Mobile County Commission,” she wrote. “The intolerant sentiments that he expressed strictly reflect his own personal opinions and do not reflect the attitude or opinion of my office or of the majority of Mobile County citizens.”

The comment in question was made on a June 12 article shared on the Mobile County Republican Party’s Facebook page. The original post was about Jack Phillips, the Colorado bakery owner who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding in 2012 and became the center of a national discussion and a lengthy legal battle about discrimination and religious freedom.

The National Review article shared on the page discussed a lawsuit filed by Autumn Scardina, a transgender woman who has accused Phillips of refusing to bake a gender-transition cake.

“This poor guy needs to move to a place he is wanted,” Benson said of Phillips. “Freaking queers have gotten too much sympathy. A real abomination.”

Alabama Republican officials have distanced themselves from the comments in recent days. The Mobile County Republican Party deleted Benson’s original remarks. The page said the comment, which at that point was six days old, didn’t use “appropriate language.”

“The comments made by a Mobile County elected official are his own and they do NOT in any way reflect the policies or beliefs of the Mobile County Republican Party nor any of its other members,” the page wrote. “We do not wish for his comments to be published further on our Facebook page. He can express his comments in any way he wishes on his own page.”

Alabama GOP Chairman Terry Lathan also told NBC 15 reporter Andrea Ramey, who first reported the story on Monday, that “Mr. Benson’s comments represent his own personal opinion. I find them to be unnecessary, divisive and reflect solely on himself.”