The county commissioner in charge of the placement of a marker honoring a 1906 lynching victim has asked Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson to take down the historic plaque because it was placed near Mardi Gras Park outside of the guidelines established by the Equal Justice Iniative.

In a letter sent to Stimpson on Thursday, Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood asked him to remove the marker honoring Richard Robertson from where the mayor had decided to place it because EJI had not been notified that it would be put there; in violation of its policy.

“Under EJI policy, no marker is ordered for a community until the language is finalized and it receives verification that the local group is authorized to place the marker in the designated location,” Ludgood wrote.

Ludgood and the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project first got approval from the city to place the marker at the intersection of Royal and Government streets, at the former site of the Confederate Adm. Raphael Semmes. After the mayor’s office suggested choosing another site, Ludgood and her group got approval to place it near the entrance of Government Plaza. However, Stimpson received letters from county commissioners Randall Dueitt and Connie Hudson opposed to this placement. Dueitt said he opposed the marker near Government Plaza because Robertson had been accused, but not convicted, of killing a Mobile County deputy before being lynched behind the courthouse. Hudson opposed the location because of the foot traffic.

“We have submitted to EJI two different sites which were approved by the city, which they, in turn, have approved, but neither of which has materialized,” Ludgood wrote. “To have it erected in any other location without going through their approval process places our Coalition in violation of our agreement with EJI.”

As a compromise, Stimpson had the marker placed between the park and Christ Church Cathedral on Church Street, but now Ludgood has asked him to remove it.

“I appreciate your effort to facilitate the placement of the marker commemorating the lynching of Richard Robertson, however, I must respectfully request that you not have it erected in a location that you have solely determined,” she wrote. “The marker was paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative as a gift to the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project, subject to our adherence to its guidelines, one of which is that it be maintained in the location in perpetuity.”

The mayor’s office has not yet confirmed what will happen to the marker, which has been in storage with the city for more than a year.