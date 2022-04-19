The Mobile City Council has revised its rules for public discourse during committee meetings and will now require a consensus of council members to open the floor for comments.

The change takes away sole discretion from the committee chairman to welcome public comment during special committee sessions and puts the decision on a majority vote of the council. Public comment periods during regular meetings are unaffected.

The council made the changes during its Tuesday morning council meeting, in a 4-1 vote. Councilman William Carroll dissented and council president CJ Small abstained. Councilman Cory Penn was absent.

Council members considered an amendment by councilwoman Gina Gregory during its regular session to make provisions for times when only two of three committee members are present and can’t reach a consensus. In that case, the power to open up the floor for public comment would revert to the committee chairperson.

Carroll criticized the action as chipping away at the public’s access to decision-making during the council’s Tuesday pre-conference.

“I think that everyone who wants to be heard needs to be heard,” Carroll said. “Our job is to hear the people in the city, not to reduce what they have to say to us. People ought to be heard, and we’re here to represent people. If it takes 10 days to hear the public, we should take 10 days.”

Jones said he didn’t disagree with Carroll’s position but said the public has plenty of other opportunities for discourse, including being available for conversation with councilors outside of city business meetings.

“We have very limited time to handle a lot of business. If we let a lot of people come and take up 90 percent of a committee meeting with their thoughts — many of which we’ve heard before — I think we do a disservice to the city rather than talking through the in-depth issues,” Jones said.

He added that the president having sole discretion for what the council permits during committee meetings is not a positive trait for the council.

“That’s extremely dangerous and wrong,” Jones said.

Carroll said he totally disagreed and believes the right to permit public comment should be left up to the council president. He said councilors should see their responsibilities as full-time responsibilities and be willing to listen.

Gregory said the rule change doesn’t do more than give the council the option to limit discussion. She said the council normally handles committees informally and often will call on individuals in the gallery for input.

“We have meetings where we just focus on work and we have meetings where we call on people. We do it both ways, but it can’t be an open town hall meeting every time. We’d never get anything done,” Gregory said.

Councilman Joel Daves said the public already has multiple avenues to address the council apart from using committee time, including publicly addressing the council during weekly Tuesday public meetings.

The decision doesn’t rule out public comments during committee meetings, councilman Ben Reynolds pointed out. He said it simply makes the choice to allow or limit comments the choice of the council.