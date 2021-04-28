Every recipient of the various COVID-19 vaccines nationwide is put into a registry to help health care providers determine who has gotten jabbed and when, as well as which product was used, according to state health officials.

In Alabama, the statewide database used for this purpose is called the Immunization Patient Registry with Integrated Technology or ImmPRINT system.

“This is done to provide those vaccinated with a resource to document their vaccination,” Mobile County Health Department epidemiologist L. Scott Chavers, Ph.D., said in a statement. “For instance, when someone returns for their second dose but has lost their [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] card, we can look up their first dose to make sure the proper vaccine is administered for the booster and to make sure the interval is correct for the vaccine administered.”

The database also tracks metrics, like the percentage needed to get to herd immunity, as well as the number of total doses administered, Chavers said. The data points are also used for vaccine inventory purposes, he said, but those analysts don’t look at personal data, just the metrics.

Due to federal medical privacy laws, the majority of the data is only available to health care providers, Alabama Department of Public Health Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said. It is used for other vaccines like tetanus, too, but is required for COVID-19 vaccinations and all childhood inoculations, she said.

“The purpose is to have an electronic record,” Landers said. “If a person goes to the ER with a laceration and can’t remember if they’ve had a tetanus shot, the ER doctors or nurses can pull up the information. A registry is a very important tool and is not just for COVID, but for other vaccines as well.”

The agency takes security and the privacy laws “very seriously,” Landers said, and offers a number of security features to protect vaccine participants’ information.

The state has administered more than 2.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents more than 1 million fully vaccinated residents. More than 3.7 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered to the state as of April 26.

There have been 198,000 doses administered in Mobile County, with 89,051 residents completely vaccinated. Mobile County has 327,631 residents over the age of 16 who are eligible for the vaccine. Thirty-four percent of the county’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine.

In Baldwin County, 35 percent of the 181,220 residents eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose. There have been a total of 106,962 doses administered and 45,706 residents have been completely vaccinated.