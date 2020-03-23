COVID-19 relief efforts will get a shot in the arm, with the creation of a Disaster Relief Fund, the Community Foundation of South Alabama announced in a statement Monday.

The fund, created in conjunction with the city, will provide support for relief efforts to aid those affected by any natural or manmade disaster, in this case specifically those affected by COVID-19, to the Mobile area as declared by the city’s mayor.

With an official state of emergency announced by Governor Kay Ivey, COVID-19 is anticipated

to have a serious economic and social impact on the region. The Fund will provide resources

and basic needs with the goal of addressing any demands for help from those in this community

effected by COVID-19.

“These are difficult times for our nation, as well as our local community,” said Community

Foundation of South Alabama President and CEO Rebecca Byrne said in a statement. “We are asking people to give to the Disaster Relief Fund so that together, we can address all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

This Fund is not an endowment and is fully expendable. Members of the community who wish

to support aid to those affected by COVID-19 may donate to the Disaster Relief Fund by

utilizing the Foundation’s website, communityfoundationsa.org. Administrative fees are waived

so that every dollar will go directly to assistance.

“COVID-19 is first and foremost a public health crisis,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “But it is also an economic crisis that is having a devastating effect on so many of our citizens. We

must protect lives and we must protect livelihoods as well. The Disaster Relief Fund is a crucial

resource to help those who are hurting as a result of this pandemic.”