SUBMITTED – The Community Foundation of South Alabama will host Chukkers for Charity at noon on Oct. 24, at The Polo Grounds at Silverhill. It will be a day of family fun, philanthropy and polo, with event proceeds going toward making a lasting, positive impact on the Fairhope and Point Clear community.

Chukkers for Charity will feature kids’ activities, food trucks, a tailgate contest, and polo matches. Tickets are $20 per vehicle in advance and $30 per vehicle at the gate.

“We’re excited to partner with the Community Foundation for this incredible event,” said Hutch Radcliff, representative of The Polo Grounds at Silverhill. “Chukkers for Charity will be an opportunity for our community to come together, have some fun, and create a real charitable impact.”

Chukkers for Charity is generously sponsored by Joe Bullard Chevrolet, Saunders Yachtworks, Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa, RH Radcliff Homes, Sportman’s Marine, South Shore, Interwoven and Wildflowers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.communityfoundationsa.org/chukkers-for-charity.

About the Community Foundation of South Alabama

The Community Foundation of South Alabama is a nonprofit charitable organization that plays a key role in meeting the needs of an eight-county region through leadership and grants. The Foundation serves as a vessel for donors, volunteers, and the community to share ideas, identify issues and build financial resources necessary to make improvements and positively impact the community.

The Foundation administers a collection of charitable funds established by members of the community. Since its founding in 1976, the Foundation has awarded more than $90 million in grants to nonprofit organizations to support programs that make life better in the community. The Community Foundation builds lasting endowments to ensure grants are available to support the community forever. For more information, visit www.communityfoundationsa.org.