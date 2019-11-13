A company out of New Orleans is hoping it can generate enough interest from Baldwin County aircraft owners to build new hangars at airports in Fairhope and Gulf Shores.

Gulf Shores Airport Manager Scott Fuller said Regency Hangars will first try to find either companies or individual pilots or owners who are interested in leasing space at either airport.

“The concept and what they are looking at doing is building a little complex, which is basically like condominium hangars,” Fuller said. “What it would be we would do one lease for however big they want to build and then they would do the individual leases with the units and they would have an association that we would deal with as far as the lease and everything else.”

More space would be welcome in Gulf Shores, Fuller said, and it would be an asset if enough people contact Regency wanting space in a new building.

“There’s not an empty hangar out here,” Fuller said. “It’s a good thing, yeah. Anybody else wants to do this, come on. We’ve got plenty of property.”

The company began sending out fliers at each airport on Nov. 1 to gauge the interest, which will determine if a facility is built at all. Pilots, owners and companies can start applying for hangars on Nov. 15 online at regencyhangars.com.

“It’s a feeler right now,” Fuller said. “Depending on the type of reaction they want, they’ll build any size unit anyone wants all the way up to 10,000 square feet to the small T-hangars with the 40-foot door. They turn around and sell them. They can’t really sell them as property, they sell the lease. Eventually, every facility out here reverts back to the Authority.”

The units range in price from $148,500 for a large corporate hangar down to $83,000 for a standard hangar, all with insulation, ample interior lighting, electrical outlets and rough-in plumbing.

“Our goal is to develop hangar communities that reflect the same pride that aircraft owners have in their planes,” Jay Taffet, president of Regency Hangars, said. “We want Regency Hangar Village to be a true aircraft ‘home,’ not just metal storage buildings. We think we’ve accomplished this with the design of the hangar units, as well as the projected community amenities.”

Taffet said officials at both the Fairhope and Gulf Shores airports have welcomed the idea of new hangar space.

“Both the Gulf Shores and Fairhope airport authorities have developed excellent infrastructure towards expanding hangar options at the airport, including the addition of new taxiways to serve development-ready land,” Taffet said. “It has truly been a pleasure working with the leadership at both airports on this project and I think this is going to be an enormous opportunity for the Baldwin County aviation community to acquire personal and corporate hangars for long-term use.”

At Gulf Shores, the hangar would be built in the southwest corner of the property where several owners already have hangars.

“We’re going to go ahead and lease them the property based on how many hangars that they want to build,” Fuller said.