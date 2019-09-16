A long-time BayBears employee wants to keep Hank Aaron Stadium open for events, even after his former employer left for Madison following this Southern League season.

Ari Rosenbaum and three others make up the ownership team for Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group (MSEG), which wants to take over the two years remaining on the stadium lease from BallCorps, the owner if the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Madison.

“The Hank is important to me and I want to keep it open,” Rosenbaum said of the stadium. “We want to give the city another entertainment venue and give residents another entertainment option. There’s not a lot of that.”

The group wants to work to attract both baseball and non-baseball sporting events to the stadium, as well as concerts and other events, Rosenbaum said. Specifically, Rosenbaum said the company would like to attract both high school and college baseball games and tournaments to the stadium.

“We’re also working with media partners to put on festivals and concerts,” he said. “The banquet facilities would be open for weddings and other events.”

In addition, MSEG recently purchased both the Halloweeen and Christmas light shows from another company, Rosenbaum said. The Halloween lights have already been installed in the stadium’s parking lot, but the show won’t open officially until Oct. 4.

In an email, BallCorps owner Ralph Nelson told Lagniappe he couldn’t comment on ongoing negotiations.

“There are several opportunities floating around … ,” he wrote. “We are evaluating them.”

Rosenbaum said the company is waiting on Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office to sign off on the lease transfer.

Jen Zoghby, a spokeswoman for the city, said the city’s legal department is researching how a lease transfer would “legally work.”

“We’re looking into possibilities,” she said.

Previously, Zoghby had said the city received some interest in redeveloping the site, though she did not offer any details about what that redevelopment might look like.