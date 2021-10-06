Photos | Submitted

Organizers of the “Tri the Gulf” (TTG) triathlon have faced some turbulent trials over the last few years. In 2019, the event was canceled because of the effects of Hurricane Nestor. Last year’s race was postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the long wait appears to be finally coming to an end. Competitors are preparing to descend onto Dauphin Island Saturday, Oct. 16 to test their skills in this race sanctioned by the USA Triathlon association.

“The town of Dauphin Island is proud to host the Tri the Gulf triathlon again this year,” Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier told Lagniappe. “These types of events generate positive exposure while showcasing an array of healthy outdoor activities the Dauphin Island community has to offer. The town is proud to partner with the Mobile Bar Foundation on this family-friendly event.”

The Isle Dauphine Golf Club complex, located at 100 Orleans Drive, will serve as the transition area of TTG. This is where competitors will change from one discipline to another.

TTG is considered a “sprint” triathlon, which covers shorter distances than say an Olympic triathlon or the famous Ironman championship. Because of the shorter distances, sprint triathlons have become increasingly popular and are ideal for beginners or novices. This was the case in TTG’s 2018 race, when nearly half the field was composed of novice first-time triathletes.

For Dauphin Island, the course will consist of a 600-yard swim in Pelican Bay (the Gulf inlet immediately adjacent to the Dauphin Island Golf Complex), a 16.7-mile bike ride on the island and the Dauphin Island Bridge, and finally a 3.1-mile run along adjacent streets, the island’s pedestrian trail along Bienville Boulevard and fairway of the Isle Dauphine Golf Club.

The TTG is presented by Tobias, McCormick and Comer law firm, and is hosted by the Mobile Bar Foundation (the charitable arm of the Mobile Bar Association). Other key sponsors include Roberts Brothers Realty, Wind Creek Casinos, Infirmary Health Systems and the Mobile Sports Authority.

This is the Mobile Bar Foundation’s largest fundraiser. It has produced more than $330,000 in local charity funding since the inception of the event in 2016.

“We are delighted this event enables us to award grants to so many worthwhile organizations which will have a direct, positive impact on our community,” Bryan Comer, president of the Mobile Bar Foundation, told the media.

In the last year the event took place, in 2018, more than $70,000 in grant funds were distributed to nonprofit agencies. Those agencies included Adoption Rocks, Assistance League Mobile, Child Advocacy Center, Dwell Mobile, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama, Ransom Ministries, Volunteer Guardian Program, Legal Services Alabama and South Alabama Volunteer Lawyers Program.

Organizers also offered thanks to all of its volunteers — including the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, the Sheriff’s Flotilla, and the City of Orange Beach and City of Gulf Shores lifeguards — in appreciation for their tireless work every year with the triathlon by ensuring safety for all the participants.

“Each year our volunteers are instrumental in making the triathlon a success for the participants,” Don Davis, race director for the triathlon, told the media. “Their safety is paramount to us. In addition, the unique landscape that Dauphin Island provides makes it a memorable experience for our triathletes.”

Davis can be found discussing the race and its fundraising activities in a video located at youtu.be/eujhpU9-L2E. Also featured are previous competitors who speak about their experiences at TTG.

The sixth-annual TTG sold out Monday, but you can still watch or volunteer for the event. All the detailed information including course maps, how to volunteer, where to stay, how to train to participate in future triathlons and more is available at trithegulf.org.

Youth soccer clinic set

The Palmer Williams Group and the AFC Mobile professional soccer team will host a free youth soccer clinic for boys and girls ages 4 to13 years on Sunday, Oct. 24. The event, which is sponsored by the Target Corporation, will take place 1-3 p.m. at the Mobile Soccer Complex at 3701 Halls Mill Road.

AFC Mobile professional soccer players will teach kicking, passing and ball control. Organizers say that by the end of the clinic, participants will have learned new life skills such as teamwork and sportsmanship. They will also have the opportunity to make new friends and to improve their sports skills for the playground or league play.

Check-in starts at 12:30 p.m. A “meet and greet” event with AFC Mobile soccer coaches for parents and participants will follow the camp. A T-shirt and a healthy snack will be provided.

“As a founder of the Palmer Williams Group, it is our mission to provide unique opportunities to disadvantaged youth and communities,” said Sherman Williams Sr., a former star with the University of Alabama and Dallas Cowboys. “Although I am a football player by profession, I understand the importance of exposing kids to all types of sports.

“We are excited to have the chance to partner with AFC Mobile to provide the kids in Mobile an opportunity to come out and learn soccer skills from professionals.”

Williams founded the nonprofit with his former Crimson Tide teammate David Palmer. The organization was created to provide youth development programs to assist and guide disadvantaged youth to overcome interpersonal obstacles, embrace family values, encourage education and avoid life’s pitfalls.

Those wishing to register to participate or to volunteer may visit eventbrite.com/e/free-youth-soccer-clinic-tickets-174886739947.