MOBILE COUNTY

Saturday, Feb 2

Krewe de la Dauphine, 1 p.m., Dauphin Island

Saturday, Feb. 9

Dauphin Island People’s Parade, 1 p.m., Dauphin Island

Friday, Feb. 15

Conde Cavaliers, 6:30 p.m., Route A

Advertisements

Saturday, Feb. 16

Order of the Rolling River, 2 p.m., Dauphin Island Parkway

Bayport Parading Society, 2:30 p.m., Route A

Mystic DJ Riders, 3 p.m., Route A

Pharaoh’s Mystic Society, 6:30 p.m., Route A

Conde Explorers, 7:30 p.m., Route A

Thursday, Feb. 21

Order of the Polka Dots, 6:30 p.m., Route A

Friday, Feb. 22

Order of the Inca, 6:30 p.m., Route A

Saturday, Feb. 23

Mobile Mystics, 2 p.m., Route A

Mobile Mystical Revelers, 2:30 p.m., Route A

Mobile Mystical Friends, 3 p.m., Route A

Maids of Mirth, 6 p.m., Route G

Order of Butterfly Maidens, 7 p.m., Route A

Krewe of Marry Mates, 7:30 p.m., Route A

Sunday, Feb. 24

Neptune’s Daughters, 6:30 p.m., Route A

Order of Isis, 7 p.m., Route A

Monday, Feb. 25

Order of Venus, 6:30 p.m., Route A

Order of Many Faces, 7 p.m., Route A

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Order of LaShe’s, 6:30 p.m., Route A

Thursday, Feb. 28

Mystic Stripers, 6:30 p.m., Route A

Friday, March 1

Crewe of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., Route A

Saturday, March 2

Prichard Mardi Gras Association, 10 a.m., downtown Prichard

Krewe de Sparta, noon, Saraland

Floral Parade, noon, Route A

Knights of Mobile, 12:30 p.m., Route A

Mobile Mystical Ladies, 1 p.m., Route A

Order of Angels, 1:30 p.m., Route A

Mystics of Time, 6 p.m., Route H

Coronation of Queen Ellen Boyd Douglas and King Felix III, 6:30 p.m. Mobile Convention Center

Sunday, March 3, JOE CAIN DAY

Abba Temple Motorcade, noon, Route I

King Elexis Parade, 2 p.m., Route E

Joe Cain, 2:30 p.m., Route A

Joe Cain Marchers, 3 p.m., Route A

Le Krewe de Bienville, 5 p.m., Route A

Krewe de Secondline, 5:30 p.m., Route A

Coronation of MAMGA Queen and King Elexis, 7 p.m. Mobile Convention Center

Monday, March 4

Arrival of King Felix, 11 a.m, Cooper Riverside Park, Mobile

King’s Parade and Floral Parade, noon, Route A

MLK Business and Civic Organization, 3 p.m., Route D

MLK Monday Mystics, 3:30 p.m., Route D

Northside Merchants, 4 p.m., Route D

Infant Mystics, 7 p.m., Route F

Order of Doves, 7:30 p.m., Route F

Tuesday, March 5, MARDI GRAS DAY

Order of Athena, 10:30 a.m., Route A

Knights of Revelry, 12:30 p.m., Route A

King Felix, 1 p.m., Route A

Comic Cowboys, 1 p.m., Route A

Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association, 2 p.m., Route B

Order of Myths, 6 p.m., Route C

BALDWIN COUNTY

Friday, Feb. 22

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies, 6:30 p.m., Main Street, Daphne

Saturday, Feb. 23

Mystic Mutts of Revelry, 3 p.m., downtown Fairhope

Knights of Ecor Rouge, 6:30 p.m., downtown Fairhope

Friday, March 1

Maids of Jubilee, 6:45 p.m., downtown Fairhope

Mystical Order of Mirams, 6 p.m., Orange Beach

Saturday, March 2

Foley Mardi Gras Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Foley

Fairhope Mullet Mates, 2 p.m., South of Point Clear on County Road 1

Mystics of Pleasure, 6 p.m., Orange Beach

Sunday, March 3

Loyal Order of the Fire Truck, 2:29 p.m., Main Street, Daphne

OWA Mardi Gras Celebration — Parade, parties and celebration with Krewe du Cirque of Foley 4-8 p.m. For more information, visit visitowa.com

Monday, March 4

Fairhope Mystic Magnolias, 6:45 p.m., downtown Fairhope

Moon Pies on Main, kids and pet parade at 4 p.m., float parade at 6 p.m., The Wharf, Orange Beach

Tuesday, March 5

Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Association, 10 a.m., Gulf Shores

Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade, 2 p.m., Orange Beach