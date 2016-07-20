More than 1.4 million votes were cast in the 2016 Nappie Awards, revealing Lagniappe reader favorites in Mobile-area businesses, services, arts, cuisine, nightlife and more! A full list of award recipients and selected profiles (highlighted) are below. CONGRATULATIONS AND THANKS TO ALL WHO VOTED!
NIGHT LIFE
Best All Around Bar • Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
Best Bartender • Ricky Havens, Pour Baby
Best Bartenderess • Tasha Tupa, The Merry Widow
Hottest Bartender • Adam Yunker, Royal Street Tavern
Hottest Bartenderess • Lindsey Bembry, The Garage
Best New Bar • The Merry Widow
Best Dive Bar • Hayley’s
Best E-Sho Bar • McSharry’s Irish Pub
Best WeMo Bar • Pour Baby
Best MiMo Bar • Red or White
Best LoDa Bar • OK Bike Shop
Best SoMo Bar • FINS
Best Beach Bar • Flora-Bama
Best Wine Bar • Pour Baby
Best Fancy Drink Bar • Tongue & Groove
Best After-Hours Bar • Alchemy Tavern
Best Happy Hour Bar • The Garage
Best E-Sho Happy Hour • McSharry’s Irish Pub
Best Sports Bar • Heroes
Best College Bar • O’Daly’s
Best Waterfront Bar • Bluegill
Bar where you are most likely to get lucky • Boo Radley’s
Best Free Crawfish Bar • LoDa Bier Garten
Best Place to Shake Your Booty • Boo Radley’s
Best Gay Bar • B-Bob’s
Favorite Craft Beer • Fairhope Brewing Co., (Take The) Causeway IPA
Favorite Import Beer • Corona
Bar with Best Tap beer Selection • LoDa Bier Garten
Favorite Casino • Hard Rock Casino
Best Bar Bathroom • Royal Street Tavern
Bar Bathroom from HELL • Hayley’s
Best Margarita • Fuego
Best Bloody Mary • Ashland Midtown Pub
The Perfect Martini • Royal Street Tavern
Best Bushwacker • Pirates Cove
Best Bar Trivia • The Blind Mule
Best Gentleman’s Club • Diamonds
SHOPPING/SERVICES
Best Hairstylist • Whitney Vittor, Salon West 5400
Best Salon • Salon West 5400
Best Barber • Dean Sansom, Hillcrest Barbers
Best Makeup Artist • Courtney McDonald, Harlow
Best Hooha Waxer • Crystal Quattrone, Primp Lash & Beauty
Best Place to get a Mani • Lily’s Nails
Best Place to get a Pedi • Lily’s Nails
Best Esthetician • Courtney Owens, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
Best Day Spa • Spa at the Battlehouse
Best Massage Therapist • Heidi Pritchett, Above and Beyond Hot Yoga
Best Tanning Salon • Palm Beach Tan
Best Hooha Doctor • Dr. Amy McCoy, Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates
Best Boob Doc • Dr. Christopher Park, Mobile Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Dermatology, Inc. (MPRSD)
Best Facelift Doc • Dr. Michael Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
Best Dermatologist • Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology
Best Weight Loss Doc • Dr. Michelle Jackson, Slim & Trim
Best “Doc in the Box” Clinic • Greater Mobile Urgent Care
Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor) • Dr. Ken Bishop, Tillman’s Corner Chiropractic Clinic
Best Dentist • Dr. Richard Noblet
Best Gym • Pro Health
Best Personal Trainer • Shoshana Treichel, Above and Beyond Hot Yoga
Best Veterinarian • Dr. Christopher Boudreau, Boudreau Animal Clinic
Best Pet Groomer • Adorable Do’s
Best Florist • All A bloom
Best Wedding Photographer • Jeff Tesney Photography
Best Yoga Studio • Fit Nest
Best Yoga Instructor • Anna Percy, Sterling Hot Yoga Works
Best Mechanic/Auto Shop • Baehr’s Automotive
Best Carwash/Detail • Rich’s Car Wash
Best Lawyer if your spouse is a ho (Divorce) • Alison Herlihy, Alison Baxter Herlihy, P.C.
Best Lawyer to keep you out of prison (Criminal) • Art Powell, Arthur T. Powell III Law Office
Best Lawyer to sue the pants off someone (Trial) • Cunningham Bounds
Best Real Estate Firm • Roberts Brothers Inc.
Best Realtor • Sam Winter, Sam Winter & Company, Inc.
Best Insurance Agent or Agency • Jonah Dismukes – Worthy Insurance Agency
Best Mortgage Broker/Firm • Mortgage Team 1
Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner • Carl Dekle, Plan Sponsor Consultants
Best New Car Dealer • U-J Chevrolet
Best Used Car Dealer • MCD Motors Inc
Best CPA • BJ Gilbert – Gibbons Company, LLC
Best Landscaper • Bay Landscaping
Best Contractor/Homebuilder • Locklier Builders
Best Interior Designer • Augusta Tapia
Best Hardware Store • Blankenships’ Universal Supply
Best Pest Control • BugMaster
Best Pet Store • B&B Pet Stop
Best Antique Store • Antiques at the Loop
Best Men’s Clothing Store • G Harvell Men’s Clothier
Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop • Gift Spot
Best Women’s Boutique • Polish
Best Clothing Consignment Store • Hertha’s Mobile
Best Department Store • Stein Mart
Best Accessories/Affordable Jewelry • Christina Lynn’s
Best Fine Jewelry • Claude Moore Jeweler
Best Dry Cleaners • Waite’s Cleaners
Best Home Cleaning Service • Maids a la Mode
Best Stationery Store • Viv-Vah-Chey Designs
Best Outdoors Store • McCoy Outdoors
Best Local Pharmacy • Christopher Pharmacy
Best Shoe Store • Shoe Station
Best Gift Shop • Marcie N Me
Best Home Furnishings Store • J & J Furniture
Best Furniture Consignment Shop • High Cotton
Best Vape Shop • Cloud 9 Vapes
Best Bank or Credit Union • Regions Bank
Best Thrift Store • Open Doors Ministries Resale and Thrift Store
Best Tattoo Artist/Shop • AJ Ludlow, The Bell Rose
KIDS
Best Kids’ Clothing Store- NEW • Little Monkey Toes
Best Kids’ Consignment Store • Kids Klozet
Best Kids’ Room Furnishings • Siegel’s Baby’s Room
Best Summer Camp • Broadway Bound @ Brandy Brown Studio
Best Daycare • Westminster Presbyterian Preschool
Best Preschool • St. Paul’s EEC
Best Mother’s Day Out • St. Mary’s MDO
Most Kid Friendly Restaurant • Chick-fil-A
Best Birthday Party Place • House of Bounce
Best Park/Playground • Fairhope Park
Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood • Rosswood
Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction • Gulf Coast Exploreum
Best Dance Studio • Sheffield School of the Dance
Best Pediatric Dentist • Dr.Gaines Thomas & Dr.Lauren Moore, Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry
Best Orthodontist • Dr. Kevin L. Pickett, Pickett Orthodontics, LLC
Best Pediatrician • Dr. Nancy Wood, Pediatric Associates
Best Kid Photographer • Hannah Stinson Photography
Best Public School • E. R. Dickson Elementary School
Best Private School • St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Coolest Elementary School Teacher • Cathy Burdette, Council Traditional School
Coolest Middle School Teacher • Donna Mackin, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Coolest High School Teacher • Julie Albrecht, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
CITY LIFE
Best Mobilian Right Now • Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Most Eligible Bachelor • Mike Scalese
Most Eligible Bachelorette • Lizzy Williams
Coolest Neighborhood-Mobile • Jackson Heights
Coolest Neighborhood – ESho • Fruit and Nut, Fairhope
Best Annual Event • Mardi Gras
Best Annual Fundraising Event • Jake Peavy Foundation Charity Golf Classic
Best Place to Hold a Reception/Special Event • Battle House Hotel
Best Hotel • Battle House Hotel and Spa
Best High School Marching Band • Baker High School
Best Mardi Gras Parading Society • Mystics of Time
Best Mardi Gras Marching Society • Wild Mauvillians
Best Mardi Gras Ball • Order of Polka Dots
Best Golf Course • Magnolia Grove
Coolest Church or House of Worship • Harvest Church
Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader • Fr. Mark Neske, Holy Family Catholic
Best Place to take out-of-towners (Attraction) • Breakout Mobile
Best Place to take out-of-towners (Restaurant) • Felix’s Fish Camp
Best College or University • University of South Alabama
Best Junior College/Trade/Technical School • Faulkner State Community College
Coolest Apartment Complex – Mobile • Village at Midtown
Coolest Apartment Complex – Esho • Bay Breeze Apartments
Best Movie Theater • Crescent Theater
Best Local Company to Work For • FTZ Corp.
Best Beach Resort/Condo • Caribe Resort
MUSIC
Best Local Band • Mulligan Brothers
Best New Local Band • Muscadine Bloodline
Best Country Band/Performer • Hannah McFarland
Best Metal/Underground Band • Black Titan
Best Blues Band/Artist • Kristy Lee
Best Club to See Live Music • Soul Kitchen
Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music • Bluegill
Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-bar) • The Saenger Theatre
Best Solo Musician • Eric Erdman
Best Jazz Musician • Roman Street
Best Hip Hop Artist • Mr. 88
Best Music/Record Store • Mobile Records
Best Local Recording Studio • Studio H2O
Best Guitar Player • Phil Proctor
Best Area Singer/Voice • Holli Mosley
Best Area Drummer • Josh McNaughton
Best Area Bassist • Christian Heiden
Best Piano Player/Keyboardist • Chris Spies
Best Drag Queen Performer • Venus Shante DaVis
Best DJ (Mixin’, mashin’up kind) • DJ Lynch
Best Area Music Festival • Southsounds Music and Arts Festival
ARTS
Best Local Painter • Devlin Wilson
Best Local Sculptor • Bruce Larsen
Best Local Graphic Design Artist • Amanda Pritchard
Best Mixed Media Artist • Chris Cumbie
Best Art Gallery • Amber Ivey Fine Art
Best Museum • History Museum of Mobile
Best Theatre Group • Joe Jefferson Playhouse
Best Play or Performance of the Year • Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike – JJP
Best Local Actor • Melanie Petithory
Best Arts Event • Art Walk LODA
EATS AND DRINKS
Best Overall Restaurant • Felix’s Fish Camp
Best Locally Owned Restaurant • Butch Cassidy’s
Best New Restaurant – Fine Dining • Dauphin’s
Best New Restaurant – Casual • Pizzeria Delfina
Best Chain Restaurant • Half Shell Oyster House
Best Eastern Shore Restaurant • Old 27 Grill
Best Beach Restaurant • LuLu’s
Best Chef • Gillian Clark, Kitchen on George
Best Atmosphere • Kitchen on George
Most Innovative Menu • Von’s Bistro
Best Outdoor Dining • The Gulf
Best Sweet Tea • Foosackly’s
Best Biscuits • Briquettes Steakhouse
Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food • Judy’s Place
Best Service • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Best Dessert • Cream & Sugar
Best Restaurant Wine List • Red or White
Best Wings • Buffalo Wild Wings
Best Chicken Fingers • Foosackly’s
Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato • Cammie’s Old Dutch
Best Lunch Spot • Chicken Salad Chick
Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot • Panini Pete’s
Best Wine/Gourmet Shop • Domke Market
Best Beer Selection – Retail • Cottage Hill Package
Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off • Downtown Cajun Cook Off
Best Food Truck • Smokin’ Gringos
Best Gumbo • Wintzell’s
Best Po Boy • R&R Seafood
Best Sushi • Rock N Roll Sushi
Best Bakery • Pollman’s
Best Wedding Cakes • Cakes by Judi
Best Caterer • Bay Gourmet
Best Burger • Callaghan’s
Best Steak • Briquettes Steakhouse
Best Seafood • Felix’s Fish Camp
Best Brunch • Ashland Midtown Pub
Best Ethnic Restaurant • Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
Best Mexican Restaurant • San Miguel’s Hacienda
Best Italian Restaurant • Via Emilia
Best Pizza • Mellow Mushroom
Best Coffeehouse • Carpe Diem
Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse • The Fairhope Roasting Company (Warehouse Bakery & Donuts)
Best Local Grocery Store • Greer’s
Best Grocery Chain • Publix
Best Gourmet Grocery • Whole Foods
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods – Mobile • Old Shell Market
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods – Baldwin • Burris Farm Market
Best Barbecue Restaurant • Moe’s BBQ
Best Barbecue Sauce • Brick Pit
Best Ribs • Meat Boss
Best Raw Oysters • Wintzell’s
Best Take and Bake • Papa Murphy’s
Best Cupcake • Flour Girls
Best Seafood Market • Mudbugs at the Loop
Best Drunk Food • Waffle House
Best Hangover Food • Foosackly’s
MEDIA
Favorite Radio Station FM • WZEW 92.1
Favorite Radio Station AM • WNTM 710
Best Local DJ John Marty, WABD
Best DJ Team Dan & Shelby, WKSJ
Best Morning Show/DJ • Mobile Mornings with Sean Sullivan and Wayne Gardner
DJ Whose Voice Leads you to Believe you may want to see HIM naked • Colton Bradford, 107.3 KISSFM
DJ Whose Voice Leads you to Believe you may want to see HER naked • Mystic Marge, WZEW
Best Talk Radio Host/Show • Uncle Henry
Best Sports Radio Host/Show • John Raciatti Golf Show, WNSP
Best Local Evening TV Newscast • WALA FOX 10
Best Local Morning TV Newscast • WKRG 5
Best Anchor • Mel Showers, WKRG
Best Meteorologist • Alan Sealls, WKRG
Best TV Investigative Reporter • Peter Albrecht, WKRG
Best Sports Coverage Randy Patrick, WKRG
Best Weekend TV News Team • WPMI Local 15
Hottest Local TV Newsman • Jason Smith, WALA
Hottest Local TV Newswoman • Kelly Jones, WPMI
Favorite Lagniappe Writer • Andy MacDonald, Cuisine
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story “Exposed” by Jason Johnson
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image “Bitter Pill” by Daniel Anderson
Favorite al.com content creator • J.D. Crowe
Favorite Glossy Magazine • Access
Favorite Local Website or Blog • Toulouse & Tonic by Suzanne Fleet
Best Local TV ad • Visit Mobile: Born to Celebrate
POLITICS
Hardest Working Official – City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed) • Police Chief James Barber
Hardest Working Mobile City Council Person • Gina Gregory
Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County • Sheriff Sam Cochran
Hardest Working Elected Official- Eastern Shore • Mike McMillan, Spanish Fort Mayor
Hardest Working Elected Official – Baldwin County • Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack
Hardest Working Local State Legislator • State Sen. Rusty Glover
Most Ethically Challenged State Leader • Gov. Robert Bentley