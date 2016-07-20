More than 1.4 million votes were cast in the 2016 Nappie Awards, revealing Lagniappe reader favorites in Mobile-area businesses, services, arts, cuisine, nightlife and more! A full list of award recipients and selected profiles (highlighted) are below. CONGRATULATIONS AND THANKS TO ALL WHO VOTED!

NIGHT LIFE

Best All Around Bar • Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

Best Bartender • Ricky Havens, Pour Baby

Best Bartenderess • Tasha Tupa, The Merry Widow

Hottest Bartender • Adam Yunker, Royal Street Tavern

Hottest Bartenderess • Lindsey Bembry, The Garage

Best New Bar • The Merry Widow

Best Dive Bar • Hayley’s

Best E-Sho Bar • McSharry’s Irish Pub

Best WeMo Bar • Pour Baby

Best MiMo Bar • Red or White

Best LoDa Bar • OK Bike Shop

Best SoMo Bar • FINS

Best Beach Bar • Flora-Bama

Best Wine Bar • Pour Baby

Best Fancy Drink Bar • Tongue & Groove

Best After-Hours Bar • Alchemy Tavern

Best Happy Hour Bar • The Garage

Best E-Sho Happy Hour • McSharry’s Irish Pub

Best Sports Bar • Heroes

Best College Bar • O’Daly’s

Best Waterfront Bar • Bluegill

Bar where you are most likely to get lucky • Boo Radley’s

Best Free Crawfish Bar • LoDa Bier Garten

Best Place to Shake Your Booty • Boo Radley’s

Best Gay Bar • B-Bob’s

Favorite Craft Beer • Fairhope Brewing Co., (Take The) Causeway IPA

Favorite Import Beer • Corona

Bar with Best Tap beer Selection • LoDa Bier Garten

Favorite Casino • Hard Rock Casino

Best Bar Bathroom • Royal Street Tavern

Bar Bathroom from HELL • Hayley’s

Best Margarita • Fuego

Best Bloody Mary • Ashland Midtown Pub

The Perfect Martini • Royal Street Tavern

Best Bushwacker • Pirates Cove

Best Bar Trivia • The Blind Mule

Best Gentleman’s Club • Diamonds

SHOPPING/SERVICES

Best Hairstylist • Whitney Vittor, Salon West 5400

Best Salon • Salon West 5400

Best Barber • Dean Sansom, Hillcrest Barbers

Best Makeup Artist • Courtney McDonald, Harlow

Best Hooha Waxer • Crystal Quattrone, Primp Lash & Beauty

Best Place to get a Mani • Lily’s Nails

Best Place to get a Pedi • Lily’s Nails

Best Esthetician • Courtney Owens, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center

Best Day Spa • Spa at the Battlehouse

Best Massage Therapist • Heidi Pritchett, Above and Beyond Hot Yoga

Best Tanning Salon • Palm Beach Tan

Best Hooha Doctor • Dr. Amy McCoy, Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates

Best Boob Doc • Dr. Christopher Park, Mobile Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Dermatology, Inc. (MPRSD)

Best Facelift Doc • Dr. Michael Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center

Best Dermatologist • Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology

Best Weight Loss Doc • Dr. Michelle Jackson, Slim & Trim

Best “Doc in the Box” Clinic • Greater Mobile Urgent Care

Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor) • Dr. Ken Bishop, Tillman’s Corner Chiropractic Clinic

Best Dentist • Dr. Richard Noblet

Best Gym • Pro Health

Best Personal Trainer • Shoshana Treichel, Above and Beyond Hot Yoga

Best Veterinarian • Dr. Christopher Boudreau, Boudreau Animal Clinic

Best Pet Groomer • Adorable Do’s

Best Florist • All A bloom

Best Wedding Photographer • Jeff Tesney Photography

Best Yoga Studio • Fit Nest

Best Yoga Instructor • Anna Percy, Sterling Hot Yoga Works

Best Mechanic/Auto Shop • Baehr’s Automotive

Best Carwash/Detail • Rich’s Car Wash

Best Lawyer if your spouse is a ho (Divorce) • Alison Herlihy, Alison Baxter Herlihy, P.C.

Best Lawyer to keep you out of prison (Criminal) • Art Powell, Arthur T. Powell III Law Office

Best Lawyer to sue the pants off someone (Trial) • Cunningham Bounds

Best Real Estate Firm • Roberts Brothers Inc.

Best Realtor • Sam Winter, Sam Winter & Company, Inc.

Best Insurance Agent or Agency • Jonah Dismukes – Worthy Insurance Agency

Best Mortgage Broker/Firm • Mortgage Team 1

Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner • Carl Dekle, Plan Sponsor Consultants

Best New Car Dealer • U-J Chevrolet

Best Used Car Dealer • MCD Motors Inc

Best CPA • BJ Gilbert – Gibbons Company, LLC

Best Landscaper • Bay Landscaping

Best Contractor/Homebuilder • Locklier Builders

Best Interior Designer • Augusta Tapia

Best Hardware Store • Blankenships’ Universal Supply

Best Pest Control • BugMaster

Best Pet Store • B&B Pet Stop

Best Antique Store • Antiques at the Loop

Best Men’s Clothing Store • G Harvell Men’s Clothier

Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop • Gift Spot

Best Women’s Boutique • Polish

Best Clothing Consignment Store • Hertha’s Mobile

Best Department Store • Stein Mart

Best Accessories/Affordable Jewelry • Christina Lynn’s

Best Fine Jewelry • Claude Moore Jeweler

Best Dry Cleaners • Waite’s Cleaners

Best Home Cleaning Service • Maids a la Mode

Best Stationery Store • Viv-Vah-Chey Designs

Best Outdoors Store • McCoy Outdoors

Best Local Pharmacy • Christopher Pharmacy

Best Shoe Store • Shoe Station

Best Gift Shop • Marcie N Me

Best Home Furnishings Store • J & J Furniture

Best Furniture Consignment Shop • High Cotton

Best Vape Shop • Cloud 9 Vapes

Best Bank or Credit Union • Regions Bank

Best Thrift Store • Open Doors Ministries Resale and Thrift Store

Best Tattoo Artist/Shop • AJ Ludlow, The Bell Rose

KIDS

Best Kids’ Clothing Store- NEW • Little Monkey Toes

Best Kids’ Consignment Store • Kids Klozet

Best Kids’ Room Furnishings • Siegel’s Baby’s Room

Best Summer Camp • Broadway Bound @ Brandy Brown Studio

Best Daycare • Westminster Presbyterian Preschool

Best Preschool • St. Paul’s EEC

Best Mother’s Day Out • St. Mary’s MDO

Most Kid Friendly Restaurant • Chick-fil-A

Best Birthday Party Place • House of Bounce

Best Park/Playground • Fairhope Park

Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood • Rosswood

Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction • Gulf Coast Exploreum

Best Dance Studio • Sheffield School of the Dance

Best Pediatric Dentist • Dr.Gaines Thomas & Dr.Lauren Moore, Thomas & Moore Pediatric Dentistry

Best Orthodontist • Dr. Kevin L. Pickett, Pickett Orthodontics, LLC

Best Pediatrician • Dr. Nancy Wood, Pediatric Associates

Best Kid Photographer • Hannah Stinson Photography

Best Public School • E. R. Dickson Elementary School

Best Private School • St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Coolest Elementary School Teacher • Cathy Burdette, Council Traditional School

Coolest Middle School Teacher • Donna Mackin, St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Coolest High School Teacher • Julie Albrecht, St. Paul’s Episcopal School

CITY LIFE

Best Mobilian Right Now • Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Most Eligible Bachelor • Mike Scalese

Most Eligible Bachelorette • Lizzy Williams

Coolest Neighborhood-Mobile • Jackson Heights

Coolest Neighborhood – ESho • Fruit and Nut, Fairhope

Best Annual Event • Mardi Gras

Best Annual Fundraising Event • Jake Peavy Foundation Charity Golf Classic

Best Place to Hold a Reception/Special Event • Battle House Hotel

Best Hotel • Battle House Hotel and Spa

Best High School Marching Band • Baker High School

Best Mardi Gras Parading Society • Mystics of Time

Best Mardi Gras Marching Society • Wild Mauvillians

Best Mardi Gras Ball • Order of Polka Dots

Best Golf Course • Magnolia Grove

Coolest Church or House of Worship • Harvest Church

Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader • Fr. Mark Neske, Holy Family Catholic

Best Place to take out-of-towners (Attraction) • Breakout Mobile

Best Place to take out-of-towners (Restaurant) • Felix’s Fish Camp

Best College or University • University of South Alabama

Best Junior College/Trade/Technical School • Faulkner State Community College

Coolest Apartment Complex – Mobile • Village at Midtown

Coolest Apartment Complex – Esho • Bay Breeze Apartments

Best Movie Theater • Crescent Theater

Best Local Company to Work For • FTZ Corp.

Best Beach Resort/Condo • Caribe Resort

MUSIC

Best Local Band • Mulligan Brothers

Best New Local Band • Muscadine Bloodline

Best Country Band/Performer • Hannah McFarland

Best Metal/Underground Band • Black Titan

Best Blues Band/Artist • Kristy Lee

Best Club to See Live Music • Soul Kitchen

Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music • Bluegill

Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-bar) • The Saenger Theatre

Best Solo Musician • Eric Erdman

Best Jazz Musician • Roman Street

Best Hip Hop Artist • Mr. 88

Best Music/Record Store • Mobile Records

Best Local Recording Studio • Studio H2O

Best Guitar Player • Phil Proctor

Best Area Singer/Voice • Holli Mosley

Best Area Drummer • Josh McNaughton

Best Area Bassist • Christian Heiden

Best Piano Player/Keyboardist • Chris Spies

Best Drag Queen Performer • Venus Shante DaVis

Best DJ (Mixin’, mashin’up kind) • DJ Lynch

Best Area Music Festival • Southsounds Music and Arts Festival

ARTS

Best Local Painter • Devlin Wilson

Best Local Sculptor • Bruce Larsen

Best Local Graphic Design Artist • Amanda Pritchard

Best Mixed Media Artist • Chris Cumbie

Best Art Gallery • Amber Ivey Fine Art

Best Museum • History Museum of Mobile

Best Theatre Group • Joe Jefferson Playhouse

Best Play or Performance of the Year • Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike – JJP

Best Local Actor • Melanie Petithory

Best Arts Event • Art Walk LODA

EATS AND DRINKS

Best Overall Restaurant • Felix’s Fish Camp

Best Locally Owned Restaurant • Butch Cassidy’s

Best New Restaurant – Fine Dining • Dauphin’s

Best New Restaurant – Casual • Pizzeria Delfina

Best Chain Restaurant • Half Shell Oyster House

Best Eastern Shore Restaurant • Old 27 Grill

Best Beach Restaurant • LuLu’s

Best Chef • Gillian Clark, Kitchen on George

Best Atmosphere • Kitchen on George

Most Innovative Menu • Von’s Bistro

Best Outdoor Dining • The Gulf

Best Sweet Tea • Foosackly’s

Best Biscuits • Briquettes Steakhouse

Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food • Judy’s Place

Best Service • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Best Dessert • Cream & Sugar

Best Restaurant Wine List • Red or White

Best Wings • Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Chicken Fingers • Foosackly’s

Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato • Cammie’s Old Dutch

Best Lunch Spot • Chicken Salad Chick

Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot • Panini Pete’s

Best Wine/Gourmet Shop • Domke Market

Best Beer Selection – Retail • Cottage Hill Package

Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off • Downtown Cajun Cook Off

Best Food Truck • Smokin’ Gringos

Best Gumbo • Wintzell’s

Best Po Boy • R&R Seafood

Best Sushi • Rock N Roll Sushi

Best Bakery • Pollman’s

Best Wedding Cakes • Cakes by Judi

Best Caterer • Bay Gourmet

Best Burger • Callaghan’s

Best Steak • Briquettes Steakhouse

Best Seafood • Felix’s Fish Camp

Best Brunch • Ashland Midtown Pub

Best Ethnic Restaurant • Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

Best Mexican Restaurant • San Miguel’s Hacienda

Best Italian Restaurant • Via Emilia

Best Pizza • Mellow Mushroom

Best Coffeehouse • Carpe Diem

Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse • The Fairhope Roasting Company (Warehouse Bakery & Donuts)

Best Local Grocery Store • Greer’s

Best Grocery Chain • Publix

Best Gourmet Grocery • Whole Foods

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods – Mobile • Old Shell Market

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods – Baldwin • Burris Farm Market

Best Barbecue Restaurant • Moe’s BBQ

Best Barbecue Sauce • Brick Pit

Best Ribs • Meat Boss

Best Raw Oysters • Wintzell’s

Best Take and Bake • Papa Murphy’s

Best Cupcake • Flour Girls

Best Seafood Market • Mudbugs at the Loop

Best Drunk Food • Waffle House

Best Hangover Food • Foosackly’s

MEDIA

Favorite Radio Station FM • WZEW 92.1

Favorite Radio Station AM • WNTM 710

Best Local DJ John Marty, WABD

Best DJ Team Dan & Shelby, WKSJ

Best Morning Show/DJ • Mobile Mornings with Sean Sullivan and Wayne Gardner

DJ Whose Voice Leads you to Believe you may want to see HIM naked • Colton Bradford, 107.3 KISSFM

DJ Whose Voice Leads you to Believe you may want to see HER naked • Mystic Marge, WZEW

Best Talk Radio Host/Show • Uncle Henry

Best Sports Radio Host/Show • John Raciatti Golf Show, WNSP

Best Local Evening TV Newscast • WALA FOX 10

Best Local Morning TV Newscast • WKRG 5

Best Anchor • Mel Showers, WKRG

Best Meteorologist • Alan Sealls, WKRG

Best TV Investigative Reporter • Peter Albrecht, WKRG

Best Sports Coverage Randy Patrick, WKRG

Best Weekend TV News Team • WPMI Local 15

Hottest Local TV Newsman • Jason Smith, WALA

Hottest Local TV Newswoman • Kelly Jones, WPMI

Favorite Lagniappe Writer • Andy MacDonald, Cuisine

Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story “Exposed” by Jason Johnson

Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image “Bitter Pill” by Daniel Anderson

Favorite al.com content creator • J.D. Crowe

Favorite Glossy Magazine • Access

Favorite Local Website or Blog • Toulouse & Tonic by Suzanne Fleet

Best Local TV ad • Visit Mobile: Born to Celebrate

POLITICS

Hardest Working Official – City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed) • Police Chief James Barber

Hardest Working Mobile City Council Person • Gina Gregory

Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County • Sheriff Sam Cochran

Hardest Working Elected Official- Eastern Shore • Mike McMillan, Spanish Fort Mayor

Hardest Working Elected Official – Baldwin County • Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack

Hardest Working Local State Legislator • State Sen. Rusty Glover

Most Ethically Challenged State Leader • Gov. Robert Bentley