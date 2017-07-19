Thanks a Million (and a half)! 1,593,808 total votes were cast in the 2017 Nappie Awards!
Oops, you guys did it again. We received the most votes we ever have in the Nappies in our 15-year history. We love to see all of the excitement, but, honestly, we hate to see the disappointment too.
There were many categories where less than 100 votes determined the top three. Some categories received more than 20,000 votes total! (That’s just crazy! The first year we got less than a thousand votes … in the whole contest.) And it’s hard to tell someone they didn’t win when they received more than 5,000 votes, but it happened more than once. And even in the less popular categories, finalists received hundreds of votes each. So even if you didn’t win, know you are loved and better luck next year! Nappie revenge winning is oh so sweet! But this issue is about the winners, all 287 of them. Yes, 287.
We often hear complaints that there are now too many categories. Trust us, we complain about it too, as we are the ones who have to tabulate the votes, make certificates and sit at the Saenger for two-and- a-half hours handing out awards. But when businesses call up and ask why we don’t have a category for them and make the case that their business and their employees are contributing to our great city just as much as any of our other Nappie categories, it’s hard for us to argue with that. And we enjoy letting our readers recognize businesses who may not get that kind of recognition very often. So, the categories will most likely continue to grow. Just eat a sandwich before the awards show. There are plenty of excellent Nappie-award winning places to choose from.
Congratulations to all of our deserving winners this year. And thank you Lagniappe readers for choosing them and for Keeping Mobile Funky!
NIGHTLIFE
Best All Around Bar • O’Daly’s
Best Bartender • Adam Yunker, Royal Street Tavern
Best Bartenderess • Rachael Norris, Hayley’s
Hottest Bartender • Hunter Vanderlinde, Boo Radley’s/Brickyard
Hottest Bartenderess • Jana Padgett Young, Brickyard
Best New Bar • Haberdasher
Best Dive Bar • Garage
Best E-Sho Bar • McSharry’s
Best WeMo Bar • Pour Baby
Best MiMo Bar • Red or White
Best LoDa Bar • OK Bike Shop
Best SoMo Bar • The River Shack
Best Beach Bar • FloraBama
Best Wine Bar • Red or White
Best Fancy Drink Bar • Haberdasher
Best After-Hours Bar • Alchemy Tavern
Best Happy Hour Bar • Garage
Best E-Sho Happy Hour • Sunset Pointe
Best Sports Bar • Heroes
Best College Bar • O’Daly’s
Best Waterfront Bar • Bluegill
Bar where you are most likely to get lucky • Boo Radley’s
Best Place to Shake Your Booty • B-Bob’s
Best Gay Bar • B-Bob’s
Favorite Craft Beer • Fairhope Brewing Take the Causeway IPA
Favorite Import Beer • Stella Artois
Favorite Domestic Beer • Yuengling
Bar with Best Tap Beer Selection • LoDa Biergarten
Favorite Casino • Hard Rock
Best Bar Bathroom • Pour Baby
Best Margarita • Taqueria Mexico
Best Bloody Mary • Ashland Midtown Pub
The Perfect Martini • Ruth’s Chris
Best Bushwacker • Tacky Jack’s
Best Specialty Cocktail • Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita at Five Bar
Best Bar Trivia • Buffalo Wild Wings
Best Gentleman’s Club • The Candy Store
SHOPPING AND SERVICES
Best Salon • Inspire Salon & Gallery
Best Overall Stylist • Julia Liller, Salon West 5400
Best Colorist • Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH
Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) • Ryan Amacker, Salon West 5400
Best Barber • Hillcrest Barbers
Best Makeup Artist • Lauren Kelley, Makeup by Lauren
Best Hooha Waxer • Crystal Quattrone, Primp
Best Place to get a Mani • Lily’s Nails
Best Place to get a Pedi • Vivian’s
Best Esthetician • Ashley Maynard, The Spa at the Battle House
Best Day Spa • Lyons Elite Day Spa
Best Massage Therapist • Massage Envy
Best Tanning Salon • L.A. Bikini
Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor • Dr. Richard Oyler
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (MD) • Rihner, Gupta, Grosz Cardiology, P.C.
Best Hooha Doctor • Dr. Quin A. Bixler
Best Boob Doc • Dr. Christopher Park
Best Facelift Doc • Dr. Michael Lyons
Best Dermatologist • Dr. Ryan Ramagosa
Best Weight Loss Doc • Dr. William T. Urquhart
Best “Doc in the Box” Clinic • Greater Mobile Urgent Care
Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor) • Dr. Chris Corsentino
Best Dentist • Grelot Dental
Best Oral Surgeon • Dr. Chris Mullenix
Best Gym • ProHealth
Best Crossfit Box • CrossFit Saraland
Best Personal Trainer • Emily Powell, ProHealth
Best Veterinarian • Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Road Animal Hospital
Best Pet Groomer • Lola Bell’s
Best Florist • All A Bloom
Best Wedding Photographer • Elizabeth Gelineau, Fleeting Moments
Best Yoga Studio • Above and Beyond Hot Yoga
Best Yoga Instructor • Sprite Wood, Sterling Hot Yoga
Best Mechanic/Auto Shop • Mark Mcgugin
Best Carwash/Detail • Bebo’s
Best Lawyer if your spouse is a ho (Divorce) • Josh Boone
Best Lawyer to keep you out of prison (Criminal) • Jeff Deen
Best Lawyer to sue the pants off someone (Trial) • Long & Long
Best Real Estate Firm • Roberts Brothers
Best Realtor • Kevin Loper, Roberts Brothers
Best Insurance Agent or Agency • Jonah Dismukes, Worthy Insurance Agency
Best Mortgage Broker/Firm • Craig Anderton, Bank of England
Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner • Coldsmith Ryder & Associates
Best New Car Dealer • Joe Bullard
Best Used Car Dealer • Keith Kingan
Best CPA • BJ Gilbert, Karen Simmons, P.C.
Best Landscaper • Bay Landscaping
Best Contractor/Homebuilder • Batten Builders
Best Interior Designer • Randi Wilson
Best Hardware Store • Blankenship’s Universal Hardware
Best Pest Control • Aegis Pest Control
Best Pet Store • B&B Pet Stop
Best Antique Store • Antiques at the Loop
Best Men’s Clothing Store • G Harvell
Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop • Gift Spot
Best Women’s Boutique • Kenzlee Grace
Best Clothing Consignment Store • Hertha’s
Best Department Store • Steinmart
Best Formal Wear Store • Francia’s
Best Accessories/Affordable Jewelry • Francesca’s
Best Fine Jewelry • Friedman’s
Best Dry Cleaners • Waite’s
Best Home Cleaning Service • Maids a la Mode
Best Stationery Store • JO Acree
Best Outdoors Store • McCoy’s
Best Local Pharmacy • Saraland Pharmacy
Best Shoe Store • Shoe Station
Best Gift Shop • Marcie-N-Me
Best Home Furnishings Store • J&J Furniture
Best Furniture Consignment Shop • High Cotton
Best Vape Shop • Parlor Vapes
Best Bank or Credit Union • Regions
Best Tattoo Artist • CW Neese
Best Home Security Company • ADT
Best Body Piercer • Aaron Victory, The Bell Rose
KIDS
Best Kids’ Clothing Store — NEW • Little Monkey Toes
Best Kids’ Consignment Store • Carousel Kids
Best Kids’ Room Furnishings • Polka Tot Designs
Best Summer Camp • St. Luke’s Summer Camps
Best Daycare • Christ United Methodist Church Kidz Crossing
Best Preschool • St. Paul’s EEC
Best Mother’s Day Out • Westminster MDO
Most Kid Friendly Restaurant • Chick-Fil-a
Best Birthday Party Place • Pump It Up
Best Park/Playground • Medal of Honor Park
Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood • Rosswood
Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction • Gulf Coast Exploreum
Best Dance Studio • Sheffield School of Dance
Best Pediatric Dentist • Dr. Joel Welford & Dr. Marion McMurphy
Best Orthodontist • Hicks & McMurphy
Best Pediatrician • Dr. Matthew Cepeda
Best Kid Photographer • Samantha Vickers
Best Public School • Phillips Preparatory School
Best Private School • St. Paul’s
Coolest Elementary School Teacher • Lisa Large, Collier Elementary
Coolest Middle School Teacher • Peter Stoyka, Corpus Christi Catholic
Coolest High School Teacher • Joe Arensberg, McGill
CITY LIFE
Best Mobilian Ever • Jimmy Buffett
Best Mobilian Right Now • Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Quintessential Mobilian • Reggie Copeland, Sr.
Most Eligible Bachelor • Charles Matranga
Most Eligible Bachelorette • Sarah-John Smith
Coolest Neighborhood — Mobile • Florence Place
Coolest Neighborhood — ESho • Fruit and Nut District
Best Annual Event • Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights
Best Annual Fundraising Event • Junior League Christmas Jubilee
Best Place to Hold a Reception/Special Event • The Steeple
Best Hotel • Battle House Hotel
Best High School Marching Band • McGill-Toolen
Best Mardi Gras Parading Society • Mystics of Time
Best Mardi Gras Marching Society • Wild Mauvillians
Best Mardi Gras Ball • Polka Dots
Best Golf Course • Spring Hill College
Mobile’s Bumpiest Street • Ann Street
Coolest Church or House of Worship • Grace Lutheran
Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader • Fr. Mark Neske, Holy Family Catholic
Best Place to take out-of-towners (Attraction) • Gulf Coast Ducks
Best Place to take out-of-towners (Restaurant) • Dauphin’s
Best College or University • University of South Alabama
Best Junior College/Trade/Technical School • Coastal Alabama Community College
Coolest Apartment Complex – Mobile • Old Shell Lofts
Coolest Apartment Complex – Esho • Bay Breeze Apartments
Best Movie Theater • Crescent Theater
Best Local Company to Work For • FTZC
Best Beach Resort/Condo • Caribe
MUSIC
Best Local Band • The Mulligan Brothers
Best New Local Band • The Marlow Boys
Best Country Band/Performer • Bruce Smelley
Best Metal/Underground Band • Black Titan
Best Blues Band/Artist • Lisa Mills
Best Club to See Live Music • Soul Kitchen
Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music • Bluegill
Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-bar) • Saenger Theatre
Best Solo Musician • Eric Erdman
Best Jazz Musician • Roman Street
Best Hip Hop Artist • Mr. 88
Best Music/Record Store • Mobile Records
Best Local Recording Studio • Studio H20
Best Guitar Player • Phil Proctor
Best Area Singer/Voice • Ryan Balthrop
Best Area Drummer • Chico McCollum
Best Area Bassist • Gabriel Willis
Best Piano Player/Keyboardist • Chris Spies
Best Drag Queen Performer • Amber Douglas
Best DJ (Mixin’, mashin’up kind) • DJ Mbezzle
Best Area Music Festival • 1065 Music Festival
ARTS
Best Local Painter • Devlin Wilson
Best Local Sculptor • Bruce Larsen
Best Local Graphic Design Artist • Colby Jackson
Best Mixed Media Artist • Julia Greer Fobes
Best Art Gallery • Cathedral Square Gallery
Best Museum • Mobile Museum of Art
Best Theatre Group • Chickasaw Civic Theatre
Best Play or Performance of the Year • Sordid Lives — Mobile Theatre Guild
Best Local Actor • Chandler Smith
Best Theatrical Singer • Terri Jackson
Best Arts Event • LoDa Artwalk
EATS AND DRINKS
Best Overall Restaurant • Felix’s
Best Locally Owned Restaurant • Butch Cassidy’s
Best New Restaurant — Fine Dining • Dumbwaiter on the Hill
Best New Restaurant — Casual • Rooster’s
Best Chain Restaurant • Moe’s BBQ
Best Eastern Shore Restaurant • Boudreaux’s
Best Beach Restaurant • LuLu’s
Best Chef • Chris Rainosek, The Noble South
Best Atmosphere • Dauphin’s
Most Innovative Menu • Kitchen on George
Best Outdoor Dining • Sunset Pointe
Best Sweet Tea • Chick-Fil-a
Best Biscuits • Dick Russell’s
Best Appetizer • Crawfish and Spinach Dip — Heroes
Best Entrée in Mobile • Shrimp & Grits — The Noble South
Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food • Judy’s Place
Best Farm to Table Restaurant • Kitchen on George
Best Server • Megan Baker, Butch Cassidy’s
Best Service Overall • Ruth’s Chris
Best Dessert • Desserts at Delish’s Desserts
Best Restaurant Wine List • Red or White
Best Wings • Buffalo Wild Wings
Best Chicken Fingers • Foosackly’s
Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato • Cammie’s Old Dutch
Best Lunch Spot • Chicken Salad Chick
Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot • Panini Pete’s
Best Wine/Gourmet Shop • Domke Market
Best Beer Selection — Retail • Old Shell Growlers
Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off • Greek Fest
Best Food Truck • Von’s
Best Gumbo • Cream and Sugar
Best Po Boy • Ashland Midtown Pub
Best Sushi • Rock-n-Roll Sushi
Best Bakery • Sally’s Piece of Cake
Best Wedding Cakes • Pollman’s
Best Caterer • Naman’s
Best Burger • Callaghan’s
Best Steak • Briquette’s
Best Seafood • Half Shell Oyster House
Best Brunch • Grand Hotel
Best Ethnic Restaurant • Mediterranean Sandwich Company
Best Mexican Restaurant • La Cocina
Best Italian Restaurant • Via Emilia
Best Pizza • Mellow Mushroom
Best Coffeehouse • Carpe Diem
Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse • Serda’s
Best Local Grocery Store • Greer’s
Best Grocery Chain • Publix
Best Gourmet Grocery • Whole Foods
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods — Mobile • Old Shell Market
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods — Baldwin • Allegri
Best Barbecue Restaurant • Moe’s BBQ
Best Barbecue Sauce • Meat Boss
Best Ribs • Dreamland
Best Raw Oysters • Wintzell’s
Best Take and Bake • Papa Murphy’s
Best Cupcake • Flour Girls
Best Seafood Market • Mudbugs at The Loop
Best Drunk Food • O’Daly’s Hole in the Wall
Best Hangover Food • Foosackly’s
MEDIA
Favorite Radio Station FM • WZEW 92.1
Favorite Radio Station AM • WNTM 710 AM
Best Local DJ • Gene Murrell, WZEW
Best DJ Team • Dan & Shelby, WKSJ
Best Morning Show/DJ • Mobile Mornings with Sean, Sullivan, Dalton Orwin, Kelly Jones
DJ Whose Voice Leads you to Believe you may want to see HIM naked • Tony Plosczynski, WZEW
DJ Whose Voice Leads you to Believe you may want to see HER naked • Shelby Mitchell, WKSJ
Best Talk Radio Host/Show • Uncle Henry
Best Sports Radio Host/Show • Sports Drive with Randy Kennedy & Creg Stephenson, WNSP
Best Local Evening TV Newscast • WALA FOX 10
Best Local Morning TV Newscast • WKRG 5
Best Anchor • Kelly Foster, WPMI
Best Meteorologist • Allan Sealls, WKRG
Best TV Investigative Reporter • Peter Albrecht, WKRG
Best Sports Coverage • Randy Patrick, WKRG
Best Weekend TV News Team • WPMI
Hottest Local TV Newsman • Jason Smith, WALA
Hottest Local TV Newswoman • Chasity Byrd, WALA
Favorite Lagniappe Writer • Cuisine Editor Andy MacDonald
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story • “One Mobile” by Jason Johnson and Dale Liesch
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image • TenSixtyFive Illustration by Laura Rasmussen
Favorite al.com content creator • JD Crowe
Favorite Glossy Magazine • Mobile Bay Monthly
Favorite Local Website or Blog • Southern Rambler
Best Local TV ad • David J. Maloney
POLITICS
Hardest Working Official — City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed) • Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Hardest Working Mobile City Councilperson • Bess Rich
Hardest Working Elected Official — Mobile County • District Attorney Ashley Rich
Hardest Working Elected Official — Eastern Shore • Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson
Hardest Working Elected Official — Baldwin County • Sheriff Hoss Mack
Hardest Working Local State Legislator • Sen. Rusty Glover
Who will be the next governor of Alabama? • Gov. Kay Ivey