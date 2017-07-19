Thanks a Million (and a half)! 1,593,808 total votes were cast in the 2017 Nappie Awards!

Oops, you guys did it again. We received the most votes we ever have in the Nappies in our 15-year history. We love to see all of the excitement, but, honestly, we hate to see the disappointment too.

There were many categories where less than 100 votes determined the top three. Some categories received more than 20,000 votes total! (That’s just crazy! The first year we got less than a thousand votes … in the whole contest.) And it’s hard to tell someone they didn’t win when they received more than 5,000 votes, but it happened more than once. And even in the less popular categories, finalists received hundreds of votes each. So even if you didn’t win, know you are loved and better luck next year! Nappie revenge winning is oh so sweet! But this issue is about the winners, all 287 of them. Yes, 287.

We often hear complaints that there are now too many categories. Trust us, we complain about it too, as we are the ones who have to tabulate the votes, make certificates and sit at the Saenger for two-and- a-half hours handing out awards. But when businesses call up and ask why we don’t have a category for them and make the case that their business and their employees are contributing to our great city just as much as any of our other Nappie categories, it’s hard for us to argue with that. And we enjoy letting our readers recognize businesses who may not get that kind of recognition very often. So, the categories will most likely continue to grow. Just eat a sandwich before the awards show. There are plenty of excellent Nappie-award winning places to choose from.

Congratulations to all of our deserving winners this year. And thank you Lagniappe readers for choosing them and for Keeping Mobile Funky!

NIGHTLIFE

Best All Around Bar • O’Daly’s

Best Bartender • Adam Yunker, Royal Street Tavern

Best Bartenderess • Rachael Norris, Hayley’s

Hottest Bartender • Hunter Vanderlinde, Boo Radley’s/Brickyard

Hottest Bartenderess • Jana Padgett Young, Brickyard

Best New Bar • Haberdasher

Best Dive Bar • Garage

Best E-Sho Bar • McSharry’s

Best WeMo Bar • Pour Baby

Best MiMo Bar • Red or White

Best LoDa Bar • OK Bike Shop

Best SoMo Bar • The River Shack

Best Beach Bar • FloraBama

Best Wine Bar • Red or White

Best Fancy Drink Bar • Haberdasher

Best After-Hours Bar • Alchemy Tavern

Best Happy Hour Bar • Garage

Best E-Sho Happy Hour • Sunset Pointe

Best Sports Bar • Heroes

Best College Bar • O’Daly’s

Best Waterfront Bar • Bluegill

Bar where you are most likely to get lucky • Boo Radley’s

Best Place to Shake Your Booty • B-Bob’s

Best Gay Bar • B-Bob’s

Favorite Craft Beer • Fairhope Brewing Take the Causeway IPA

Favorite Import Beer • Stella Artois

Favorite Domestic Beer • Yuengling

Bar with Best Tap Beer Selection • LoDa Biergarten

Favorite Casino • Hard Rock

Best Bar Bathroom • Pour Baby

Best Margarita • Taqueria Mexico

Best Bloody Mary • Ashland Midtown Pub

The Perfect Martini • Ruth’s Chris

Best Bushwacker • Tacky Jack’s

Best Specialty Cocktail • Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita at Five Bar

Best Bar Trivia • Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Gentleman’s Club • The Candy Store

SHOPPING AND SERVICES

Best Salon • Inspire Salon & Gallery

Best Overall Stylist • Julia Liller, Salon West 5400

Best Colorist • Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH

Scissor Wizard (Best Haircut-ter) • Ryan Amacker, Salon West 5400

Best Barber • Hillcrest Barbers

Best Makeup Artist • Lauren Kelley, Makeup by Lauren

Best Hooha Waxer • Crystal Quattrone, Primp

Best Place to get a Mani • Lily’s Nails

Best Place to get a Pedi • Vivian’s

Best Esthetician • Ashley Maynard, The Spa at the Battle House

Best Day Spa • Lyons Elite Day Spa

Best Massage Therapist • Massage Envy

Best Tanning Salon • L.A. Bikini

Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor • Dr. Richard Oyler

Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist (MD) • Rihner, Gupta, Grosz Cardiology, P.C.

Best Hooha Doctor • Dr. Quin A. Bixler

Best Boob Doc • Dr. Christopher Park

Best Facelift Doc • Dr. Michael Lyons

Best Dermatologist • Dr. Ryan Ramagosa

Best Weight Loss Doc • Dr. William T. Urquhart

Best “Doc in the Box” Clinic • Greater Mobile Urgent Care

Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor) • Dr. Chris Corsentino

Best Dentist • Grelot Dental

Best Oral Surgeon • Dr. Chris Mullenix

Best Gym • ProHealth

Best Crossfit Box • CrossFit Saraland

Best Personal Trainer • Emily Powell, ProHealth

Best Veterinarian • Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Road Animal Hospital

Best Pet Groomer • Lola Bell’s

Best Florist • All A Bloom

Best Wedding Photographer • Elizabeth Gelineau, Fleeting Moments

Best Yoga Studio • Above and Beyond Hot Yoga

Best Yoga Instructor • Sprite Wood, Sterling Hot Yoga

Best Mechanic/Auto Shop • Mark Mcgugin

Best Carwash/Detail • Bebo’s

Best Lawyer if your spouse is a ho (Divorce) • Josh Boone

Best Lawyer to keep you out of prison (Criminal) • Jeff Deen

Best Lawyer to sue the pants off someone (Trial) • Long & Long

Best Real Estate Firm • Roberts Brothers

Best Realtor • Kevin Loper, Roberts Brothers

Best Insurance Agent or Agency • Jonah Dismukes, Worthy Insurance Agency

Best Mortgage Broker/Firm • Craig Anderton, Bank of England

Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner • Coldsmith Ryder & Associates

Best New Car Dealer • Joe Bullard

Best Used Car Dealer • Keith Kingan

Best CPA • BJ Gilbert, Karen Simmons, P.C.

Best Landscaper • Bay Landscaping

Best Contractor/Homebuilder • Batten Builders

Best Interior Designer • Randi Wilson

Best Hardware Store • Blankenship’s Universal Hardware

Best Pest Control • Aegis Pest Control

Best Pet Store • B&B Pet Stop

Best Antique Store • Antiques at the Loop

Best Men’s Clothing Store • G Harvell

Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop • Gift Spot

Best Women’s Boutique • Kenzlee Grace

Best Clothing Consignment Store • Hertha’s

Best Department Store • Steinmart

Best Formal Wear Store • Francia’s

Best Accessories/Affordable Jewelry • Francesca’s

Best Fine Jewelry • Friedman’s

Best Dry Cleaners • Waite’s

Best Home Cleaning Service • Maids a la Mode

Best Stationery Store • JO Acree

Best Outdoors Store • McCoy’s

Best Local Pharmacy • Saraland Pharmacy

Best Shoe Store • Shoe Station

Best Gift Shop • Marcie-N-Me

Best Home Furnishings Store • J&J Furniture

Best Furniture Consignment Shop • High Cotton

Best Vape Shop • Parlor Vapes

Best Bank or Credit Union • Regions

Best Tattoo Artist • CW Neese

Best Home Security Company • ADT

Best Body Piercer • Aaron Victory, The Bell Rose

KIDS

Best Kids’ Clothing Store — NEW • Little Monkey Toes

Best Kids’ Consignment Store • Carousel Kids

Best Kids’ Room Furnishings • Polka Tot Designs

Best Summer Camp • St. Luke’s Summer Camps

Best Daycare • Christ United Methodist Church Kidz Crossing

Best Preschool • St. Paul’s EEC

Best Mother’s Day Out • Westminster MDO

Most Kid Friendly Restaurant • Chick-Fil-a

Best Birthday Party Place • Pump It Up

Best Park/Playground • Medal of Honor Park

Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood • Rosswood

Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction • Gulf Coast Exploreum

Best Dance Studio • Sheffield School of Dance

Best Pediatric Dentist • Dr. Joel Welford & Dr. Marion McMurphy

Best Orthodontist • Hicks & McMurphy

Best Pediatrician • Dr. Matthew Cepeda

Best Kid Photographer • Samantha Vickers

Best Public School • Phillips Preparatory School

Best Private School • St. Paul’s

Coolest Elementary School Teacher • Lisa Large, Collier Elementary

Coolest Middle School Teacher • Peter Stoyka, Corpus Christi Catholic

Coolest High School Teacher • Joe Arensberg, McGill

CITY LIFE

Best Mobilian Ever • Jimmy Buffett

Best Mobilian Right Now • Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Quintessential Mobilian • Reggie Copeland, Sr.

Most Eligible Bachelor • Charles Matranga

Most Eligible Bachelorette • Sarah-John Smith

Coolest Neighborhood — Mobile • Florence Place

Coolest Neighborhood — ESho • Fruit and Nut District

Best Annual Event • Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights

Best Annual Fundraising Event • Junior League Christmas Jubilee

Best Place to Hold a Reception/Special Event • The Steeple

Best Hotel • Battle House Hotel

Best High School Marching Band • McGill-Toolen

Best Mardi Gras Parading Society • Mystics of Time

Best Mardi Gras Marching Society • Wild Mauvillians

Best Mardi Gras Ball • Polka Dots

Best Golf Course • Spring Hill College

Mobile’s Bumpiest Street • Ann Street

Coolest Church or House of Worship • Grace Lutheran

Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader • Fr. Mark Neske, Holy Family Catholic

Best Place to take out-of-towners (Attraction) • Gulf Coast Ducks

Best Place to take out-of-towners (Restaurant) • Dauphin’s

Best College or University • University of South Alabama

Best Junior College/Trade/Technical School • Coastal Alabama Community College

Coolest Apartment Complex – Mobile • Old Shell Lofts

Coolest Apartment Complex – Esho • Bay Breeze Apartments

Best Movie Theater • Crescent Theater

Best Local Company to Work For • FTZC

Best Beach Resort/Condo • Caribe

MUSIC

Best Local Band • The Mulligan Brothers

Best New Local Band • The Marlow Boys

Best Country Band/Performer • Bruce Smelley

Best Metal/Underground Band • Black Titan

Best Blues Band/Artist • Lisa Mills

Best Club to See Live Music • Soul Kitchen

Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music • Bluegill

Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-bar) • Saenger Theatre

Best Solo Musician • Eric Erdman

Best Jazz Musician • Roman Street

Best Hip Hop Artist • Mr. 88

Best Music/Record Store • Mobile Records

Best Local Recording Studio • Studio H20

Best Guitar Player • Phil Proctor

Best Area Singer/Voice • Ryan Balthrop

Best Area Drummer • Chico McCollum

Best Area Bassist • Gabriel Willis

Best Piano Player/Keyboardist • Chris Spies

Best Drag Queen Performer • Amber Douglas

Best DJ (Mixin’, mashin’up kind) • DJ Mbezzle

Best Area Music Festival • 1065 Music Festival

ARTS

Best Local Painter • Devlin Wilson

Best Local Sculptor • Bruce Larsen

Best Local Graphic Design Artist • Colby Jackson

Best Mixed Media Artist • Julia Greer Fobes

Best Art Gallery • Cathedral Square Gallery

Best Museum • Mobile Museum of Art

Best Theatre Group • Chickasaw Civic Theatre

Best Play or Performance of the Year • Sordid Lives — Mobile Theatre Guild

Best Local Actor • Chandler Smith

Best Theatrical Singer • Terri Jackson

Best Arts Event • LoDa Artwalk

EATS AND DRINKS

Best Overall Restaurant • Felix’s

Best Locally Owned Restaurant • Butch Cassidy’s

Best New Restaurant — Fine Dining • Dumbwaiter on the Hill

Best New Restaurant — Casual • Rooster’s

Best Chain Restaurant • Moe’s BBQ

Best Eastern Shore Restaurant • Boudreaux’s

Best Beach Restaurant • LuLu’s

Best Chef • Chris Rainosek, The Noble South

Best Atmosphere • Dauphin’s

Most Innovative Menu • Kitchen on George

Best Outdoor Dining • Sunset Pointe

Best Sweet Tea • Chick-Fil-a

Best Biscuits • Dick Russell’s

Best Appetizer • Crawfish and Spinach Dip — Heroes

Best Entrée in Mobile • Shrimp & Grits — The Noble South

Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food • Judy’s Place

Best Farm to Table Restaurant • Kitchen on George

Best Server • Megan Baker, Butch Cassidy’s

Best Service Overall • Ruth’s Chris

Best Dessert • Desserts at Delish’s Desserts

Best Restaurant Wine List • Red or White

Best Wings • Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Chicken Fingers • Foosackly’s

Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato • Cammie’s Old Dutch

Best Lunch Spot • Chicken Salad Chick

Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot • Panini Pete’s

Best Wine/Gourmet Shop • Domke Market

Best Beer Selection — Retail • Old Shell Growlers

Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off • Greek Fest

Best Food Truck • Von’s

Best Gumbo • Cream and Sugar

Best Po Boy • Ashland Midtown Pub

Best Sushi • Rock-n-Roll Sushi

Best Bakery • Sally’s Piece of Cake

Best Wedding Cakes • Pollman’s

Best Caterer • Naman’s

Best Burger • Callaghan’s

Best Steak • Briquette’s

Best Seafood • Half Shell Oyster House

Best Brunch • Grand Hotel

Best Ethnic Restaurant • Mediterranean Sandwich Company

Best Mexican Restaurant • La Cocina

Best Italian Restaurant • Via Emilia

Best Pizza • Mellow Mushroom

Best Coffeehouse • Carpe Diem

Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse • Serda’s

Best Local Grocery Store • Greer’s

Best Grocery Chain • Publix

Best Gourmet Grocery • Whole Foods

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods — Mobile • Old Shell Market

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods — Baldwin • Allegri

Best Barbecue Restaurant • Moe’s BBQ

Best Barbecue Sauce • Meat Boss

Best Ribs • Dreamland

Best Raw Oysters • Wintzell’s

Best Take and Bake • Papa Murphy’s

Best Cupcake • Flour Girls

Best Seafood Market • Mudbugs at The Loop

Best Drunk Food • O’Daly’s Hole in the Wall

Best Hangover Food • Foosackly’s

MEDIA

Favorite Radio Station FM • WZEW 92.1

Favorite Radio Station AM • WNTM 710 AM

Best Local DJ • Gene Murrell, WZEW

Best DJ Team • Dan & Shelby, WKSJ

Best Morning Show/DJ • Mobile Mornings with Sean, Sullivan, Dalton Orwin, Kelly Jones

DJ Whose Voice Leads you to Believe you may want to see HIM naked • Tony Plosczynski, WZEW

DJ Whose Voice Leads you to Believe you may want to see HER naked • Shelby Mitchell, WKSJ

Best Talk Radio Host/Show • Uncle Henry

Best Sports Radio Host/Show • Sports Drive with Randy Kennedy & Creg Stephenson, WNSP

Best Local Evening TV Newscast • WALA FOX 10

Best Local Morning TV Newscast • WKRG 5

Best Anchor • Kelly Foster, WPMI

Best Meteorologist • Allan Sealls, WKRG

Best TV Investigative Reporter • Peter Albrecht, WKRG

Best Sports Coverage • Randy Patrick, WKRG

Best Weekend TV News Team • WPMI

Hottest Local TV Newsman • Jason Smith, WALA

Hottest Local TV Newswoman • Chasity Byrd, WALA

Favorite Lagniappe Writer • Cuisine Editor Andy MacDonald

Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story • “One Mobile” by Jason Johnson and Dale Liesch

Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image • TenSixtyFive Illustration by Laura Rasmussen

Favorite al.com content creator • JD Crowe

Favorite Glossy Magazine • Mobile Bay Monthly

Favorite Local Website or Blog • Southern Rambler

Best Local TV ad • David J. Maloney

POLITICS

Hardest Working Official — City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed) • Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Hardest Working Mobile City Councilperson • Bess Rich

Hardest Working Elected Official — Mobile County • District Attorney Ashley Rich

Hardest Working Elected Official — Eastern Shore • Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson

Hardest Working Elected Official — Baldwin County • Sheriff Hoss Mack

Hardest Working Local State Legislator • Sen. Rusty Glover

Who will be the next governor of Alabama? • Gov. Kay Ivey