Even though the chamber music and symphony seasons have completed, there are still plenty of opportunities for classical music fans to enjoy live performances. The University of South Alabama (USA) has a concert series running June 20-24 that highlights the accomplished faculty of its piano camp. Their virtuosity is highlighted by focusing on composer Franz Liszt.

The USA Music Department sends along a schedule with the added info that attendance is still diminished from the pandemic’s effect. Ironically, that might soothe those most worried about contracting the bug since the Laidlaw Recital Hall is not only acoustically pristine, but spacious enough for buffer areas.

The initial performance is June 20, 3 p.m., and features Robert Holm, Ph.D. One of the most renowned pianists in Mobile, Holm is head of USA’s piano division and principal pianist for the Mobile Symphony Orchestra. He’s appeared as a soloist and collaborative artist at Carnegie Hall, London’s Steinway Hall, China’s Shaoxing University and Canada’s Lakehead University, and has given solo performances across the U.S. In June 2019, Holm and violinist Jenny Grégoire performed recitals at three Brazilian universities.

Holm was honored with an Arty Award from the Mobile Arts Council in 2018. This brings his total of solo recitals to more than 50.

On June 21, 3 p.m., the featured performer is James Helton, Ph.D., a guest from Ball State University. He has performed throughout most of the U.S. and in the Czech Republic, Spain and Thailand. Helton has also worked with Pulitzer Prize-winning composers George Crumb, William Bolcom and Joseph Schwantner in concerts broadcast over public radio and television.

On June 22, 3 p.m., the performing artist will be Axel Lenarduzzi, a professor at the Claude Debussy Conservatory of the 17th District in Paris. He began his studies at the Conservatoire d’Asnières near Paris, went on to the National Conservatory of Boulogne-Billancourt and the Royal Conservatory in Brussels, then had an apprenticeship in The Salzburg Festival and studied in Rome. He won international competitions in Italy, France and Belgium.

Lenarduzzi and Holm have a collaborative history. In 2003, they performed at Italy’s International Liszt Competition. In 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2015, Lenarduzzi performed as a soloist and in duo recitals with Holm throughout the U.S.

On June 23, 3 p.m., Juilliard-trained pianist Michael Gurt takes center stage. A professor at Louisiana State University, Gurt won international competitions in South Africa and Australia. He has performed in Alice Tully Hall, Carnegie Hall, Los Angeles’ Ambassador Auditorium, Detroit’s Orchestra Hall and Hong Kong’s City Hall, as well as in venues in Istanbul, Melbourne, Australia, and Capetown, South Africa. He’s been a soloist with the Capetown Symphony, the China National Symphony Orchestra and the Natal Philharmonic Orchestra in Durban, South Africa, as well as with symphony orchestras in Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Utah and Memphis, Tennessee.

The camp concludes with a camp participant finale concert on June 24, 1 p.m. The $5 tickets are sold at the door only for these events — cash or check only — except the finale concert, which is free. Musical Arts Concert Series passes will be honored. For more information or questions about special accommodations, call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136. Event information may also be found at southalabama.edu/music.

Go back and read the descriptions of these instructors/performers again. These are highly talented and accomplished artists whose influence and impact span the globe, but they are available for enjoyment in our own backyard for a mere $5. That is thanks solely to the institution of higher learning hosting the events.

This is the importance of having colleges and universities in Mobile. It’s more than just nuts-and-bolts economic measurements, how it impacts the housing market or earning potential. All those high-browed personnel at USA, Spring Hill College, the University of Mobile and Bishop State influence our culture for the better.

Those institutions train visual artists who pass their interpretations of life to the rest of us. They host Pulitzer-winning writers who impart fresh insights or help others refine their craft. They mold performers who go on to grace the stage of the Metropolitan Opera. They sit on boards and direct programming that reaches across communities. They form a creative backdrop that can seem outlandishly rich for a place with such modest parameters.

These institutions’ cultural influence is felt everywhere, and despite that, we fail to relish its full measure. That doesn’t make us exceptional, just mortal, as we all take things for granted.

Live long enough and you value the transitory. Sadly, the appreciation is usually tinged with regret and comes courtesy of loss.