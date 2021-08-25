For the second time this year, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has cited a Mobile County concrete manufacturer for air quality violations. Holcim US Inc, a concrete manufacturer with facilities on the Theodore Industrial Canal, agreed to pay a $50,750 fine to ADEM in March for several permit violations regarding record keeping, timely inspections and reporting.

Yesterday, ADEM released a second proposed consent order demanding another $75,000 in fines, noting Holcim’s permit requires weekly visible emissions monitoring.

Evidently, “if any visible emissions greater than 10 percent opacity are observed during the weekly observations, the facility must conduct six minutes of opacity observations … A follow-up instantaneous visible emissions observation must be conducted after corrective action to ensure that visible emissions have been reduced.”

ADEM contends it reviewed the company’s annual compliance certification in January and noticed “several weekly instantaneous visible emissions observations were not conducted as required.” Testing and additional reporting afterward revealed emissions exceeding allowable limits on two occasions, and visible emissions observations were not conducted for a total of 11 weeks in one area of the facility and a total of two weeks at another area.

ADEM considers the compliance failures “serious violations” but said it is not aware of any resulting irreparable harm to the environment. It also made note of “a similar violation [occurring] for which the Department took enforcement action against the Permittee within the past year.”

Holcim neither admitted nor denied ADEM’s contentions, and agreed to abide by the terms of the consent order and the civil penalty assessed.

Although ADEM initially assessed a $100,000 fine, it shaved off a quarter “in the spirit of cooperation and the desire to resolve this matter amicably, without incurring the unwarranted expense of litigation.”