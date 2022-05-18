Nova Market • 1812 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL 36607 • 251-461-6927

Ah, an afternoon to myself. I had a little time to kill, so I stopped in at Nova Market around noon. This is the Midtown sister spot to downtown’s Nova Espresso, and while they don’t have the glorious Front Yard Tacos truck perched on their property, they do have a busy kitchen.

This smallish coffeehouse and mini-market has beer, wine and hard-to-find foods (I think I remember seeing a frozen coq au vin pot pie) behind the coffee bar’s handful of craft beer taps. It’s quite the charmer, with a few inside tables and maybe twice as much real estate for outdoor dining.

This wasn’t my first visit. I’d had a fantastic spicy chicken biscuit for breakfast shortly after they opened. I remember gritty, delicious breading and well-done (perhaps house-made?) bread and butter pickles. Dead-set on that becoming a monthly morning splurge, I was sad to see they no longer cook weekday breakfast, save some muffins and such from the counter. The kitchen now opens Tuesday through Friday at 11 a.m., earlier on weekends.

Just a little hitch in the giddy-up. I was waiting on Katie as my lunch date, and since I didn’t have anywhere to be for three hours, I decided to treat myself to a lunch wine. The Bellula Rosé ($9) was their by-the-glass offering, and I will have it again. Fruity but not sweet, I needed this little shot in the arm. I wasn’t pairing, just enjoying drinking alone on a weekday.

By the time Katie got there, I had ordered a good portion of the menu, with her blessing, of course. We started with a Caprese salad ($3). This was not bad considering the tomatoes and mozzarella were stuffed into a paper cup. I didn’t mind at all.

We went heavy after that with a burger special ($14). It’s pretty fancy. A coffee-rubbed prime rib patty supported bacon jam, those aforementioned pickles, a little white barbecue sauce in place of mayonnaise, and melted provolone over romaine lettuce. It was cooked crispy enough to hold together when we cut it in half, but the meat was rare. Extremely rare. I’m a fan of rare, just take that into consideration if you’re more of a medium-rare/medium kind of person.

This came with sidewinder fries, those battered corkscrew potatoes, which we dipped in an accompanying comeback sauce. Not a bad meal for two, right there. The larger burger and fries would have been hard for me to handle on my own.

I had to try the second special, knowing their affiliation with Front Yard Tacos. The Bing Bong taco ($6) was as good as anything we had that day. Fried chicken tossed in what they call “Bing Bong sauce” was good enough, but any heat involved would have been tamed by a cilantro crema and pineapple pico, along with sliced radishes strewn about the top. This is the taco I was hoping for. I wish it were a part of their daily menu. Request it!

A little tomato basil soup ($4) wasn’t too sweaty for a summer lunch as long as we were indoors. Though I liked it, it was totally overshadowed by the Bill E’s collard greens ($4). If you are unfamiliar with Bill E’s Small Batch Bacon, familiarize yourself. There is more meat than you are used to, but the flavor is the real reason to seek it. There was a lot of this bacon in my well-chopped greens, and the smoky flavor is what I was looking for. I am not a fan of sweet greens, nor am I a fan of sweet cornbread. These greens totally killed, and young Henry approved of the leftovers. I could have used a wedge of cornbread and some hot sauce, but I am not complaining. This is a gem of a dish.

I don’t pretend to know their circumstances, but opening at 7 a.m. and keeping the kitchen staff waiting another four hours seems like lost revenue. Especially with that chicken biscuit. Perhaps they are out of the hot breakfast game because of the upcoming opening of Big Bad Breakfast in the same building. If that’s the case, I wish they’d serve it until that day arrives.

There is an entire “Weekenders” menu that is only served Saturday and Sunday, but I’m not sure if you can get the other stuff on the weekend. To add to the confusion, there is a pizza menu. This includes a handful of classics and build-your-owns, plus a Strawberry Crumble pizza that sounded like an interesting dessert. I tried to order it, but it is only available Tuesday through Friday, 3-7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from noon until 4 p.m.

I am not quite sure why, but maybe it’s because the pizza guy sleeps in. Now, if you are paying attention, I already told you the kitchen is closed on Mondays. I didn’t say the coffee shop and market are closed. They seem to be open, but only from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. There will be zero pizza on Mondays, regardless of the time of day.

Keep an eye on Nova Market’s social media pages to stay up to date on events. They regularly have wine tastings, an occasional happy hour with live music, and other promotions to get the ball rolling. You can always sip while you shop, and I’d like to take in more of their market offerings. They seem to carry wines I don’t always see around town, as well as some natural wines I’ve not tried. It really is a fun place with plenty of parking out back and a rear entrance. I think it would be a cool first date spot or girls’ day out locale.

I know I am giving them some scheduling grief, but I really like the place. I’ll just show up and eat whatever is available.