The U.S. House of Representatives passed the $484 billion Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act today, a measure designed to bolster small business and health care funding initially allocated but already exhausted in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed March 27.

The Enhancement Act was passed overwhelmingly by the Senate Tuesday and will be sent to The White House where President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law by the weekend.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Enhancement Act will increase the appropriation for the Small Business Administration’s (SBA’s) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by $321 billion, requiring the SBA to use at least $60 billion to guarantee loans made by smaller depository institutions, credit unions, and community financial institutions. It will also increase the authorization for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) by $10 billion.

Further, it will provide $75 billion in supplemental appropriations to reimburse health care providers for expenses or lost revenues attributable to the pandemic and provides $25 billion to develop, purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests.

On April 17 the SBA announced the PPP — a forgivable loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll for as long as eight weeks while the economy stabilizes — ran out of funds in just 13 days after its initial $349 billion allocation was awarded to 1.6 million applicants.

In Alabama, 27,992 loans were approved with a value of more than $4.8 billion. Nationwide, the average amount of the loan was $206,000 and nearly half of all loans went to the construction industry, the professional, scientific and technical services sector, manufacturing and health care and social assistance.

Comparatively, just 8.91 percent of loans were awarded to the accommodations and food service sector, while 8.59 percent went to retail businesses. The SBA did not report how many applications were received.

Members of the state’s Congressional delegation who spoke about the bill on Capitol Hill today included Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-District 1) of South Alabama. He testified to the House Small Business Committee that the initial PPP funding resulted in “some success,” but he was more disappointed with the SBA’s EIDL loans, which were awarded to just a handful of businesses in the state.

“As of April 20, the SBA reported it only approved 183 EIDL loans for the entire state of Alabama and it appears the SBA has only processed — at most — a quarter of grant applications, a situation that is totally unacceptable,” Byrne said. “The evidence is clear that the SBA bureaucracy is failing our small businesses when it comes to the EIDL loans.”

The SBA is authorized to grant EIDL loans in amounts up to $2 million, which is not forgivable but does carry relatively low interest rates of 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits. Terms extend as long as 30 years and there are no prepayment penalties. A provision in the application process also provided one-time $10,000 grants to those who need cash immediately, but Byrne said the process isn’t working.

“The CARES Act’s promise of $10,000 grants within three days of applications was a lifeline for thousands of small businesses in my district and was supposed to be there to help them get this money in this unprecedented time,” he said. “In addition to the grants, these businesses also are in desperate need of the promise of an underlying loan to meet working capital needs, often to supplement their PPP loans. Yet many of my constituents who received EIDL loans and grants were disappointed in the small amounts that were provided.”

Byrne added many others have “simply heard nothing” from the SBA about their EIDL applications and are unable to obtain answers over the SBA telephone system, currently the only process to check on their loan status. He submitted a letter to the SBA signed by 103 House members, asking SBA for a brief “on the ideal situation and provide answers that our constituents desperately need.”

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-District 7) testified she’s ”heard too many stories of frustrated business owners who have not been able to access the program, due to a lack of existing relationships with the lender or difficulty navigating the complex application process.”

Sewell told the House that minority-owned and local businesses in her district were largely shut out of the initial allocation, but “I’m glad that we’re taking steps today to address the inequities and indirectly and directly allow funding for lenders that service, the truly local barber shops beauty shops, restaurants, on Main Street across this country. These are the businesses that are the lifeline of so many of our local economies and it’s important that we make sure that this lending gets to these vitally important businesses.”

Sewell said she believed the supplemental bill will address some of the inequities, while also warning lenders and leaders the new round of loans will be closely monitored.

In a separate and partisan vote today, the House also created a select committee to review and investigate how the money is spent, as well as investigate the Trump Administration’s response to the pandemic. Democrats called it an accountability measure, while Republicans were concerned the committee will focus on smearing the president. The vote to create the committee passed along party lines, 212-182.