By Jack LeCroy, Regional Extension Agent, Alabama Cooperative Extension System / jml0003@auburn.edu or CoastalAlabamaGardening@gmail.com

As you walk into many stores right now, you will already start to see fertilizers, weed herbicides and many other types of products for your lawn. Many people across the state of Alabama routinely deal with problematic weeds growing in their yard. Weed removal may seem like a simple task, but the results could be devastating if not done correctly. Here are some steps to consider before chemically treating your lawn.

Know your grass type: Not all chemicals are safe to spray on all types of grass. Many property owners have two or even three types of grasses in a lawn that weeds invade. So, make sure the chemical can be sprayed on those grass types, too.

Identify the weed: Knowing what kind of weed you’re dealing with helps you understand its lifecycle. Chemicals may be most effective for certain weeds at certain times of the year. You could waste time and money if you try to chemically treat a weed at the wrong time of the year.

Practice healthy turf management techniques: Make sure your grass is healthy before applying any weed control chemicals. A healthy lawn incorporates proper mowing heights for grass, having sharp mower blades, not cutting more than one-third of the leaf blade off at a time and making sure proper fertilizer practices are being followed. You also want to avoid treatments during periods of drought and seasonal transition periods such as spring green-up and fall dormancy periods.

Conduct a soil test: Soil is where the nutrients are held for the grass to grow. Is the pH appropriate for your specific grass type? The pH determines the availability of nutrients. If nutrients are in excess or are lacking in your soil, then your lawn can start to struggle. Be sure the soil contains enough nutrients for adequate grass growth and avoid adding needless fertilizer later.

Check your lawn equipment: Do your neighbors, friends or family members borrow your lawn equipment? If so, make sure the equipment is clean before using it to avoid weeds or seeds from another yard invading your lawn.

Read product labels: The label on any chemical bottle will tell you how to apply the chemical. Labels are often more easily read online — just be sure to search for the exact product name. It will also list active ingredients, what protective equipment you may need to wear and the ideal outdoor temperature requirements for spraying. If you spray yard chemicals during sweltering Alabama summers, then you could damage your grass and other plants.

Remember, a healthy, dense stand of grass is the best defense against pesky weeds. Crowding out the weeds and making sure they don’t have room to grow is the ideal goal. Practicing healthy turf management techniques will help limit weed growth.

For more in-depth information, check out Lawn School 2020 (below), coming up March 9-10. The $10 registration covers the classes and dinner both nights.

Spring Gardening Events for Your Calendar

What: Alabama Master Gardener State Conference

When: March 30 – April 1

Where: Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel, Mobile

What: Great speakers, vendors and gardeners from all over Alabama. Public welcome!

Registration open: alabamamg.org/amga-conference/2020-conference-mobile-al

What: Mobile County Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting

When: Thursday, March 5 (10-11:30 am)

Where: Jon Archer Agricultural Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile

Speaker: Jason Whatley and Lesli James, “The Truth vs. Myths About Snakes”

What: “Seussical Jr.” for all ages, presented by The PACT

When: Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

Where: On the Great Lawn, Bellingrath Gardens and Home

For details: thepactmobile.com

What: Lawn School 2020

When: March 9 and 10, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Bragg-Mitchell Mansion, 1906 Springhill Ave., Mobile

Cost: $10 covers classes and dinners both nights

Registration required: Call 251-574-8445

What: Plantasia Spring Plant Sale 2020

When: March 20-22. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile

For more info: mobilebotanicalgardens.org

What: Step-by-Step Gardening Series, hands-on teaching garden demonstrations

When: March 12 (5:30-7:30 p.m.); April 12, May 14, June 11 (6-8 p.m.);

July 9 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

Where: Jon Archer Agricultural Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile

Cost: $70 for series or $15 per class

To register: Call 251-574-8445

What: Zen Gardens at the Annual Festival of Flowers

When: March 26-29

Where: Providence Hospital Campus, Mobile

What: Landscape gardens, vendors and seminars

For more info: festivalofflowers.com