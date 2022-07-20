It took a little longer than some had hoped or expected — Markus Cook being at the top of that list — but on Thursday, with a social media post, Vigor High School announced it had its new head football coach — Markus Cook.

On Friday, Cook stepped behind the podium on Day 2 of the Mobile County High School Football Media Days event at iHeart Studios and fielded questions about his new job for the first time, as well as talked about the Wolves’ upcoming season.

Cook was named the interim head coach in February when then-head coach John McKenzie was placed on administrative leave. Cook led the team through spring drills and when McKenzie was informed in June his contract would not be renewed, the guesswork began as to who Vigor’s next head coach would be. (McKenzie landed as the new head coach at Murphy.)

The question was answered this week, as many expected, with the interim tag being removed from Cook’s title, making him the Wolves’ next head coach.

As a former student — he graduated from Vigor in 2013 — the position has a little more emotional weight for Cook than perhaps for others who may have been considered for the position.

“It’s deep in my heart,” Cook said Friday at the Media Days gathering. “I bleed green and white.”

He inherits a team that posted a 14-1 record a year ago and won the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state championship. The Wolves move up to nine-team Class 5A, Region 1 this season, which also includes Faith Academy, UMS-Wright, Williamson, Gulf Shores, B.C. Rain, Elberta, LeFlore and Citronelle.

Describing the job as a blessing and an honor, Cook said he feels comfortable in his new role and believes he has the trust of his players as he takes over the program.

“Fortunately, the team always has gravitated to me,” he said. “It wasn’t like I came in and we had to start over or anything. We just kept doing what we were doing and enhanced it a little more. I’m delegating duties to others, still mostly working on the offensive side of the ball, but being a leader all around.

“I’m just keeping the ship rolling, moving forward. If it ain’t broke, we aren’t going to try and fix it. At the end of the day, we are still the Vigor Wolves and the standard is excellence.”

The 27-year-old Cook previously served the team as run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Last season, he was the Wolves’ co-offensive coordinator.

“Coach Cook has been very diligent, very loyal to the program,” Vigor Principal Gerald Cunningham said. “He’s an alum of Vigor High School. He has been a leader for our kids and staff. He has done whatever has needed to be done to keep our program growing.

“I couldn’t see anyone better. I do believe those who are alumni of a school will work harder and stay longer to do what needs to be done. Coach Cook always does that. He is the right person all the way around.”

Vigor will open the season in the annual “Battle of Prichard” matchup at Blount Aug. 19. Blount is led by new head coach Josh Harris.

The announcement of Cook’s hiring fills the final head coaching vacancy in the Lagniappe coverage area. Eleven new head coaches will lead their respective football teams this fall. The list includes Cook at Vigor, Harris at Blount, McKenzie at Murphy, Ham Barnett at St. Paul’s, Renardo Jackson at LeFlore, Chase Smith at Spanish Fort, Jamey DuBose at Orange Beach, Zach Golson at Mary G. Montgomery, interim Antonio Coleman at Williamson, Rodney Jordan at Satsuma and interim C.J. Herring at Chickasaw.

The previous year, there were eight new head football coaches in the Lagniappe coverage area, meaning there have been 19 head football coaches taking over programs in the past two years. Last year’s new head coaches included Philip Rivers (St. Michael), Mark Hudspeth (Gulf Shores), Norman Joseph (McGill-Toolen), Melvin Pete Jr. (Williamson), Shon Burney (LeFlore), Dedrick Sumpter (Blount, interim), Bart Sessions (Alma Bryant) and Bobby Parrish (Cottage Hill Christian).

With the contracts of Pete at Williamson and Burney at LeFlore not being renewed following last season, those schools have had three different head coaches the past three seasons, including the upcoming season.