I first fell for this drink when I’d spent a little time at Pirate’s Cove in Josephine, where the sun beats down on you so hard that ice cream and rum seems like a grand idea. With the new Butch Cassidy’s version I can now get one in midtown!

Fans of the sweet, frozen slushy Bushwacker will be melting for the new Butchwacker. Of course with the restaurant’s close proximity to Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Parlor, Roy and the gang are using her ice cream mix as a base. It’s a great way to cool off or to wash down that monster burger of his.

And yes, the Butchwacker comes with a floater of 151. It’s the real deal.

Noble South nachos killing it

Consistently one of the best restaurants in Mobile, a recent visit to Noble South had my dining guests begging me to tell the world about their pork rind nachos. House-made pork rinds were the base with a little bit of pimiento cheese, some kind of chili made with tiny beans and red onion.

This was a fork-worthy chopped up take on a classic. Chef and owner Chris Rainosek and his team have as much Kung fu as any around here. The other five or six items we had were just as amazing.

I should also mention that the next evening I enjoyed Moe’s Original’s pork rinds and pimiento cheese. Make it a thing, Mobile!

Tiki Week sneak peek

The fact we are having another Mobile Tiki Week in August is enough to excite the rum lovers. But don’t miss an opportunity to get into the spirit as The Haberdasher and Magnolia Barrel House present a preview to this event with “The Road to Tiki Week: A Night of World Class Rums!”

This Thursday, July 13 from 7-10 p.m., the evening will be led by two of the world’s most influential rum renaissance men: Alexandre Gabriel, owner and Master Distiller of Plantation Rums, and Ben Jones, 4th generation of Rhum Clement and owner of Spiribam, the nation’s leading importer of Rhum Agricole.

You’ll have your chance to ask questions and learn about all things rum while enjoying a special Tiki Week preview menu. Admission is free, but the drinks are not.

Perdido Winery tour and lunch

What’s better than wine and lunch? Local wine and lunch, of course. Saturday, Aug. 5 join Bay City Convention and Tours for an in depth look at Perdido Vineyards. The bus departs from Fort Conde at 9 a.m. and returns at 3 p.m.

The group will learn about Perdido Vineyard’s 20 different wines, the history of the area and how owner Jim Eddins convinced then-President Jimmy Carter to influence the powers that be in Alabama allowing him to build the first farm winery in our state.

Cost is $75 per person and includes transportation, tasting and a box lunch.

Contact Bay City Convention at 251-479-9970.