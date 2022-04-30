Former Saraland standout Cordale Flott, who excelled as a defensive back at LSU during his college career, was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the NFL Draft, the 81st overall pick, Friday night in Las Vegas. He is the third player from the Mobile area to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft thus far.

Perhaps Flott’s best asset heading into the draft was his versatility. He’s athletic, with a strong football IQ and good reflexes and quickness that served him well at LSU. He is able to play both outside cornerback or the nickel positions and he has played both those spots in his college career. Last season he had 41 total tackles, 28 of which were solo stops, while also producing one tackle for a loss, one interception, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

He was selected just a few slots behind his cousin, Velus Jones Jr., who also played at Saraland. Jones was the No. 75 overall by the Chicago Bears. Jones plays wide receiver and kick and punt returner. He started his college career at Southern Cal and finished at Tennessee.

There are four more Mobile-area players available in this year’s draft — South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (McGill-Toolen), Alabama defensive back Jayln Armor-Davis (St. Paul’s), Boston College and Jacksonville State tight end Trae Barry (Spanish Fort) and LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (Murphy).