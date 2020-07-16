SUBMITTED — Corey A. Martin has officially filed his candidacy for Fairhope City Council, Place 2, according to a news release today. Martin’s goal is to be a part of a city council that listens, works together, and acts as the voice of the people. His purpose is to bring unity to Fairhope as the city government focuses on advancing infrastructure, improving our parks and recreation, and protecting our natural resources.

“Fairhope will only prosper in these areas with a unified collaboration of citizens, council, and mayor,” he said.

Martin wants to concentrate on solving issues regarding local electric, sewer and water systems. For him, addressing sewage overflow and pollution of Mobile Bay is a top priority. He also wants Fairhope to be more innovative in its approach to transportation, encouraging an intuitive balance between drivers and pedestrians. Martin thinks parking and new infrastructure should be conducive to the needs of our residents without inhibiting the view of our natural surroundings.

“Our wetlands, watersheds, and coastline are worth protecting. It’s time to get serious about what we allow to be discarded into our public waters and how we approach policy that supports these initiatives,” Martin said.

Fairhope has a strong vision for area parks and recreation, but actions have stalled, and in some cases, never materialized. Martin plans to take a timelier approach to moving approved projects from concept to completion, without hindering efforts to identify additional areas for improvement.

“More than anything, I believe in a unified Fairhope,” Martin said. “Our unique city is filled with a diverse, eclectic mix of creativity, innovation, and perspective. It is my mission to bring every voice to the forefront.”

Martin hopes to build bridges and open doors if elected to City Council. “I want to restore your trust in local government and encourage healthy dialogue at city hall.”

Martin is a native of Mobile and has been a resident of Fairhope for eight years. A graduate of Davidson High School, he earned a bachelor’s from Samford University and a Master of Anesthesia from Midwestern University. Corey has practiced many years in the medical field as a nurse anesthetist.

He is married to Monetia, his beautiful and supportive wife of 21 years. His three children Corey, Bryon, and Zoe attend Fairhope public schools and are active in sports, the arts, and community service programs. He and his family love living in Fairhope and take great pride in belonging to this picturesque community on the bay.

To learn more about Martin’s campaign for City Council, please visit his website: coreyamartin.com.