In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the offices of Mobile County License Commissioner Nick Matranga and Mobile County Revenue Commissioner Kim Hastie will temporarily close.

In a statement, Matranga announced the lobby of the License Commission office would be closed “uintil further notice,” while Hastie’s office will reopen on April 6.

“We value customer service here at the License Commission, but public health needs to come first at this time,” Metranga said in a statement. “We will continue to work hard behind the scenes to provide the best service possible without risking the spread of the coronavirus.”

The License commission will continue to perform its services by phone, email and online interface, according to the statement, including issuing of business licenses, vehicle registration and collecting sales taxes. The Alabama Department of Revenue has temporarily waived late fees on for registration through April 15.