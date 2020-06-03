Every time there is an escalation of civil unrest in the streets of America, I pen a column that goes something along the lines of, “Yes, but what does this mean politically?”

That usually comes with a reminder that despite all the riots, chaos and cultural events like Woodstock in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Republicans won five of the next six presidential elections and may have won all six if not for Watergate.

In addition to that, after Ferguson and other protests that went bad halfway through the previous decade, we saw Donald Trump win the presidency in 2016, which bolsters my argument.

The point I always try to make is these anxious moments of unrest in our recent history typically do not lead to the desired political change at the ballot box.

Nonetheless, after making that point, there comes a challenge: “How can you think about politics at a time like this?”

In moments like this, it is essential to recognize the significance of politics — not the tit-for-tat stuff on TV, but a process with elections, the passage of laws and policy implemented by an executive branch.

The late Charles Krauthammer once wrote politics was “the crooked timber of our communal lives,” and he argued everything lives or dies by politics.

“You can have the most advanced and efflorescent of cultures,” he wrote in his 2013 book “Things That Matter.” “Get your politics wrong, however, and everything stands to be swept away.”

Obviously, we have had two substantial disruptions to the American political system in recent months, COVID-19 and the civil unrest resulting from the George Floyd protests.

At this moment in our history, with the news cycle accelerated by technology, is our political system sufficient to meet our needs?

It can take years for something to become the law of the land.

Consider the process and how it is designed. A member of Congress or a legislature can propose a bill. That may take months or years, if ever, for the bill to be considered and passed. Then it has to be signed into law by the chief executive.

Once that happens, whatever is in the bill has to be implemented by the executive branch, which can take time. If it is controversial or something substantial, it could be challenged in the courts.

That is traditionally what you are looking at for a significant change to be made in how government functions.

COVID-19 and the George Floyd protests are challenging tradition. Coronavirus showed how fast government could act if needed or wanted.

How did that work out? As it seems right now, it was an overreaction.

That was one of those weird moments when everything lined up politically, and voila — $3 trillion spent by Congress.

On the state level, Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris had so-called nonessential businesses shuttered, resulting in an intentional economic collapse.

All of this was done in a matter of days. Anything else with a $3 trillion price tag could never have moved this fast, and no one could have possibly anticipated government having the power to suspend economic activity resulting in untold wealth losses.

Then the George Floyd incident happens. People take to the streets, demanding change. Cable news channels drop the on-screen tally of coronavirus cases and deaths. It is all protests all the time. If not for on-camera reporters instructed to virtue signal by wearing masks, you might not even know we are in the throes of a pandemic.

All of that sacrifice to prevent the spread of the pandemic, including tourist shaming from CNN on the beaches of Baldwin County, and Steven Reed, the panic-stricken mayor of Montgomery, worrying about hospital space, seem like distant memories.

Here is the question: If government can act fast to respond to a health crisis (with considerable shortcomings in implementation), why could it not work just as quickly to quell civil unrest and prevent violence and destruction to property?

The contradictions presented by the response to the coronavirus pandemic and an episode of nationwide civil unrest are numerous. You have to social distance and flatten the curve, but hey, let us all cram into Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., and shoot fireworks at Secret Service agents.

Let us decry shutdown orders as unconstitutional, but applaud law enforcement for enforcing curfews implemented in the name of stymying riots and looting.

Congress will convene at some point, and gridlock will ensue. We will have an election. The country will fight some more about it, but life will go on.

No, the American system is not perfect, but it is better than anything else in the world.

Winston Churchill said you can always count on Americans to do the right thing — “after they’ve tried everything else.” We seem to be in a prolonged state of trying everything else currently.