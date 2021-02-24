By Dale Liesch and Gabriel Tynes

After hearing skepticism from social media users last week, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) has confirmed both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

The variant, known as B1.1.7, was recently identified in a Mobile County patient who had no recent out-of-state travel history. Data indicates this particular variant is more transmissible than the original coronavirus, according to an MCHD statement.

Individuals who were previously infected with COVID-19 are still at risk for re-infection with the variant.

MCHD urges residents to continue wearing face coverings and participate in other mitigation activities until herd immunity is reached.

The statement comes a day after Councilman Fred Richardson posted a claim on Facebook that an MCHD official told him the vaccine “can’t stop” the variant.

In a phone interview with Lagniappe, Richardson said his information came from a media report about the variant. He added he spoke to a health department official who confirmed it.

Richardson, who is over 75 years old, said he has received both vaccines already and would recommend vaccination.

While a vaccine is not a cure for the virus that causes COVID-19, studies have shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective at preventing more serious cases of the disease.

On Feb. 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported eight cases of the B1.1.7 variant had been identified statewide, also turning up in Autauga, Jefferson, Madison and Montgomery counties.

“ADPH is partnering with several private and commercial laboratories in the state to expand its ability to identify COVID-19 strains that are known to be more transmissible and may sabotage current progress of reducing cases in the state,” the department reported. “The cases that have been identified correspond with the counties where a small portion of laboratories is collecting specimens for sequencing, so there is much yet to be determined about the variant’s spread.

“At this time, many infectious disease experts and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] have indicated that the current vaccines should be effective against the strain. However, this is still being studied. Currently, the B.1.1.7 variant has not been definitively linked to worse outcomes of the disease.”

Cases decreasing

As of Tuesday afternoon, Alabama has reported a total of 382,906 confirmed cases and 7,575 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began, but new cases have experienced a rapid downward trend since the first week of January.

The seven-day moving average of new cases is at its lowest level since mid-June, and after peaking with 3,084 hospitalized COVID patients statewide Jan. 12, that number has since fallen to 862 hospitalizations. The trend is similar nationwide.

Yet, testing over the last 14 days has reflected a positive rate of 9 percent, one that has actually increased in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Meanwhile, the state has reportedly administered 790,427 of the 1,036,645 doses it has been allocated, fully vaccinating a total of 213,934 people. But Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Extended Safer at Home” order remains in effect through March 5. It includes a mask requirement in all public spaces within six feet of people from another household, and encourages social distancing and sanitation.

After being delayed because of last week’s weather, ADPH has continued its drive-thru clinic at OWA in Foley, which is open again Feb. 23 for applicants in Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s vaccination plan. An appointment-only clinic is open at the Baldwin County Health Department in Robertsdale. Other private and public health care providers are currently providing vaccines at more than a dozen locations in Mobile County and six in Baldwin County.

USA, city partnership

USA Health’s partnership with the city of Mobile, which has culminated in drive-thru testing and drive-thru vaccination sites, has resulted in more than 23,000 vaccinations for the health system, said Natalie Fox, chief nursing officer at USA Health Physicians Group.

Fox said the system’s ability to work the drive-thru clinic has increased as time has gone on. She said when the clinic began, nurses at the site were vaccinating about 100 patients per day. Since that time, she said, the group averages about 1,000 per day.

Fox and many other USA Health officials, as well as some of the city’s first responders, were honored Monday, Feb. 22 with a citizen medal of excellence and exceptional citizen award for work to help the city combat COVID-19.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson presented the awards at the Civic Center after commenting on the year that was and the difficulties experienced dealing with the pandemic.

“None of us knew what the challenges would be,” he said. “We were a little bit in no man’s land.”

From those early days to now, Stimpson said, the city has had “a lot of successes” and many of those are due to the city’s “courageous” partners at USA Health and with first responders.

“When there’s a crisis, we know who has courage because they step up,” Stimpson said. “They shine in times of controversy.”

Those awarded with medals include Fox, USA Health CEO Owen Bailey, University Hospital Administrator Sam Dean, USA Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Chang, Haley Kirby, Douglas Cooper, Cleve Brewer, Sarah Kahalley, Scott Carmichael and Synergy Labs owner Brad Pitts.