A local corrections officer suddenly became an inmate Wednesday after being arrested on three counts of possessing child pornography as part of a state investigation.



According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Officer Matthew Moody, 36, was arrested Dec. 12 as part of an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

He has since resigned from his position at Mobile County Metro Jail.

Spokesperson Lori Myles said ALEA is in charge of the investigation, but the sheriff’s department did provide some assistance prior to Moody’s arrest.

All other questions were directed to ALEA, though calls to public information officers were not immediately returned.



It does not appear Moody has made an initial appearance in court at this time.



Moody has worked with MCSO since July of 2017. He was recognized as the agency’s “Corrections Officer of the Month” in November.

