The Cottage Hill Christian Warriors held on to the top ranking in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A boys’ basketball poll, released this week. The Warriors are one of eight area boys’ teams ranked or receiving votes in the latest poll, including No. 2-ranked McGill-Toolen in Class 6A. On the girls’ side, nine area teams hold rankings or received votes this week, including No. 2-ranked Davidson in Class 7A and No. 2-ranked UMS-Wright in Class 5A.

In the boys’ poll, the other No. 1-ranked teams include Grissom (7A), Mountain Brook (6A), Lee-Huntsville (5A), Sumter Central (4A), Midfield (2A), Decatur Heritage (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). In the girls’ poll, the top-ranked teams are Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Central-Tuscaloosa (5A), Deshler (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Skyline (1A) and Lee-Scott (AISA).

Here is a look at how teams in the Lagniappe coverage area fared this week:

BOYS

CLASS 7A: 8. Baker.

CLASS 6A: 2. McGill-Toolen, 6. Spanish Fort, 9. Blount, RV. Robertsdale.

CLASS 5A: None.

CLASS 4A: 3. Williamson.

CLASS 3A: 1. Cottage Hill Christian.

CLASS 2A: 4. St. Luke’s.

CLASS 1A: None

AISA: None

GIRLS

CLASS 7A: 2. Davidson, 8. Foley, 9. Fairhope, 10. Theodore, RV: Daphne.

CLASS 6A: 7. Gulf Shores.

CLASS 5A: 2. UMS-Wright.

CLASS 4A: 7. Williamson.

CLASS 3A: None.

CLASS 2A: 10. St. Luke’s.

CLASS 1A: None.

AISA: None.