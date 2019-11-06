To the Editor,

I read with interest Rob Holbert’s column (“Re-sensitize yourself to the litter problem,” Oct. 23). My wife and I recently returned from a camping trip that took us from Mobile through seven different states. Nowhere in our travels did we see street and road litter such as our fair city shamelessly displays day in and day out. Not even close.

We had the privilege of spending two days in the quaint little town of Waupun, Wisconsin. Beautiful place. We soon began to notice something very unusual about Waupun. At least to us Alabamians. There was no litter anywhere, not in the streets, not in parking lots, nor sidewalks, not in yards — nowhere.

Advertisements

We could hardly believe what we weren’t seeing. In fact, we purposely drove around trying to find at least one discarded can or bottle, drink cup, fast-food bag, napkin, whatever. Nothing. Not even a gum wrapper.

Upon returning to Mobile, we resumed our daily morning walks at Cottage Hill / Medal of Honor Park and continued our practice of picking up trash as we went. We often pick up four to six bags of trash during our walk.

Trash and discarded food in the park parking lot on Knollwood Drive is the worse. The things people throw out of their vehicles is both unbelievable and often a health hazard. Besides unmentionable personal items, we often come across soiled baby diapers and unidentifiable nastiness we have to just pass up. All of this within 50 feet of city trash cans. The ride to and from the park is no better.

Knollwood Drive between Cottage Hill Road and Grelot Road should be renamed Trasher’s Boulevard. It’s always littered. I have to wonder: Does the city of Mobile ever actually enforce its litter laws? Could more be done?

Dean Clark

Mobile