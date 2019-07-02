City officials said they are willing to study laws in other cities and revive a local human rights commission after a group of LGBTQ advocates and community members called for a citywide non-discrimination ordinance at the Mobile City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 2, following comments made by County Treasurer Phil Benson last month that many found offensive.

City spokesman George Talbot said the municipality’s legal staff was in consultation with Birmingham over its non-discrimination ordinance.

“We’re getting some feedback on how it is working in Birmingham,” Talbot said during a pre-conference meeting.

Councilors seemed open to the idea as well. The only concerns among the group involved not duplicating federal law and enforcement.

“Anything we do must be enforceable,” Councilman Joel Daves said. “Other than that I’m fully in favor of the city of Mobile operating in a non-discriminatory manner in relation to these issues.”

During the pre-conference meeting, Council Vice President Levon Manzie told councilors enforcement has been an issue with the Birmingham law, but he would keep an open mind.

“This will be our first time hearing from an organized effort,” he said. “Let’s listen and hear them out.”

On the issue of a redundancy with federal law, Councilman John Williams said he was “taken aback” that federal law doesn’t address sexual orientation in anti-discrimination laws.

Common Street resident Kimberly McKeand asked councilors for a chance to serve on the defunct, council-appointed human rights commission. She asked for the commission to start meeting again and later come forward with a proposed ordinance to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination.

“The most important issue today is you have the power to stop discrimination … by coming to the table with us to protect our civil rights by adding words like “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to anti-discrimination laws at the local level,” McKeand said. “Mobile has a human rights commission. I would like to know more about it.”

Councilman Fred Richardson told McKeand that councilors were in agreement to help the LGBTQ community.

“You got up to recruit us, but we’re already recruited,” he said. “There is not a person up here who is against what you’re saying.”

Manzie told McKeand, who lives in his district, that he would like to speak with her about an appointment to the human rights commission.

Rachel Farley came up to speak on the same issue, but before she could make her statement, Richardson told her councilors were convinced and there was no need to hear from anyone else.

In other business, councilors approved a $24,200 contract with Thompson Engineering for a preliminary geotechnical assessment and survey for a new public safety headquarters. Before voting, councilors asked for an update on the proposed combined Mobile Fire-Rescue and Mobile Police headquarters.

James Barber, executive director of public safety, told councilors the city is currently studying whether the current site of the police headquarters is appropriate for the new combined headquarters. This contract would help with that.

“The concept is to have a public safety headquarters with a fire station,” Barber said. “Next step would be an architectural and engineering contract.”

If it is determined that the current site of the Harold Johnson building is suitable for the new headquarters, Daves asked Barber to speak to neighboring residents about it. To this point, Barber said the only concern he’s received from nearby residents is about siren noise. He said sirens could be turned off until ambulances reach a major street.

Councilors agreed to extend a grant agreement with the Southern Rail Commission (SRC) for passenger terminal design. On the issue of passenger rail, Talbot said the city was still in favor, but is hopeful that at an upcoming SRC meeting, the board can provide answers to the city’s concerns over access to the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal and disruption to port business.

Councilors approved an $8,000 performance contract with the Dearborn YMCA and a $17,420 performance contract with McKemie Place.

Councilors also heard from Barbara London, a long-time city employee, who complained about the lack of affordable parking options for municipal employees.

Joe Snowden, the city’s waterfront and transportation coordinator, told councilors the city recently struck a deal with Premium Parking to let employees use a lot adjacent to Government Plaza for $30 per month. Snowden acknowledged that the only free parking options for employees are underneath the downtown overpass. Even at the Civic Center lot, a monthly parking subscription is required.

Manzie asked Snowden to consider allowing employees to park at the Civic Center lot for free.

“The Civic Center parking lot is sitting empty every day,” he said. “Even if it’s not free, if it’s at a reduced cost, it’s something to think about instead of letting it sit empty.”

Daves suggested the administration possibly look at what other cities in the state are doing to deal with employee parking.

The council’s next committee meeting regarding the disposition of city property will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the council’s conference room. The council’s public services committee will meet on the city’s street assessment on Tuesday, July 23 at 2 p.m.