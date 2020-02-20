The Mobile City Council has changed the times for two of its upcoming meetings.

As a result of Mardi Gras, the City Council will hold their weekly meeting on Wednesday, February 26th. The meeting will take place at 2:00 p.m. in the Auditorium in Government Plaza.

The pre-conference meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. in the Council Conference Room on the 9th Floor of the South Tower in Government Plaza.

Advertisements

As a result of scheduling conflicts, the City Council will meet on Thursday, March 12th. That meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. with the pre-conference meeting at noon