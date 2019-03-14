The Mobile City Council, on Thursday, approved a $218,000 contract with Aiker Construction Company for playground equipment and amenities at Trimmier Park.

The contract will pay for a challenge course at the park in the South Dauphin Island Parkway area of the city, Councilman C.J. Small said following the council meeting.

“Trimmier Park has been neglected for many years due to a lack of funding,” he said. “Because of its location, it does not qualify for (Community Development Block Grant) funds.”

The challenge course, which is styled like an obstacle course for children, will give younger kids an activity, while older ones play baseball or football, Small said.

“It will offer kids in South DIP exercise,” he said. “It will challenge them and allow them to have fun.”

Small said with the approved contract, he hopes to have construction finished by the summer.

Using Capital Improvement Plan funds, Small has undertaken a district-wide effort to upgrade the district’s parks, recreation centers and their amenities. These projects include:

– A major renovation to Walsh Park which included new sidewalks, resurfacing the existing basketball court and upgrading other park furnishings.

– A major athletic field upgrade project at Maitre Park which included rebuilding and turning the athletic fields into multi-purpose ones, adding new lighting and fencing and to prevent flooding.

– The installation of a new basketball court and walking trail at Fry Park.

Taylor Park Community Center work and upgrades.