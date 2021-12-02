The Mobile City Council, on Tuesday, approved a master services agreement with Volkert, Inc. for the design of streetscape improvements in Downtown Mobile.

This design work is being conducted in conjunction with the Downtown Mobile Alliance, which earlier this year released the results of an extensive study that looked at how our downtown streets and walkways could be safer, more inviting, and more economically productive. Several recommendations grew out of that study, which was conducted by one of the country’s leading urban designers, Jeff Speck.

“We want to make sure downtown Mobile is a walkable, bikeable and enjoyable space for Mobilians and visitors,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “Throughout the country, communities that create aesthetically pleasing and pedestrian-friendly downtown areas are successful in bringing businesses and foot traffic to the heart of their urban centers. This work will go a long way toward helping us do the same in Mobile.”

Volkert’s design work will focus primarily on aesthetic and practical changes to signage, landscaping, and traffic flow downtown. There is no shortage of new and established businesses in the area, and they should be easily accessible and appealing whether you’re walking, biking, or driving.

“The design and implementation of Jeff Speck’s street optimization recommendations will continue the revitalization of downtown by enhancing its appeal to citizens and visitors,” Elizabeth Stevens, president andCEO of the Downtown Mobile Alliance, said in a statement. “The research is clear that businesses in an urban environment thrive when the pedestrian is prioritized over fast moving vehicles. A walkable, bikeable city is a magnet for new residents and businesses, and one of the best ways Mobile will be able to compete for residents in the 21st century.”