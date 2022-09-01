The Mobile City Council approved a replacement for retiring Municipal Judge Holmes Whiddon and reappointed a long-time jurist to another term.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the council gave Judge Shelbonnie Hall another term and made current Council Attorney Chris Arledge a full-time municipal judge. Both terms start Oct. 1.

Arledge and Hall were chosen out of 17 candidates interviewed by councilors to serve in the positions. They now join Carvine Adams, Freddie Stokes and R. Jeffrey Perloff on the bench.

Arledge will continue to perform his duties as council attorney until being sworn in and serving as judge in October, Council President C.J. Small confirmed. The council has hired the Atchison Firm to represent it and Arledge will be replaced by another attorney from the firm.

Council Vice President Gina Gregory congratulated both Hall and Arledge following Tuesday’s unanimous vote.

“Congratulations Chris and Shellbonnie,” she said. “I call them by their first names because we’ve known them for so long.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones echoed Gregory’s comments, but also thanked all who applied for the positions.

“All the applicants were very well qualified,” he said. “Chris, job well done.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll acknowledged that becoming a judge was a “lifelong goal” for Arledge.

“I’ve seen many council attorneys and worked with all of them,” he said. “We’re really going to miss Chris. We worked well together.”