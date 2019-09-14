Attorneys for the Mobile City Council have asked the court to rule on how much money Mayor Sandy Stimpson has available for the salaries of appointed employee, according to documents filed Friday.

Council attorney Wanda Cochran and outside counsel Jarrod White filed a motion asking for an expedited hearing and summary judgement on a legal interpretation of a specific portion of the Zoghby Act, which provides regulations for city employees hired outside the Mobile County Personnel Board.

Specifically, the attorneys are asking for the court to interrupt whether the state law establishing Mobile’s current form of government limits to $100,000 combined the salaries of all of the mayor’s appointments, outside of the police chief, fire chief and directors or public works, public safety and finance.

In the filing, Cochran and White argue a portion of the Zoghby Act does indeed limit the total combined salaries to $100,000.

“Finally, Section 40, at issue here, authorizes the mayor to hire personnel outside the merit system, but the scope of that power is limited: ‘The mayor is hereby authorized to employ such personnel who shall serve at the pleasure of the mayor, and for such purposes an additional $100,000.00 per annum shall be made available for the salaries of such personnel from the city treasury. Said personnel shall not be subject to the provisions of the merit system,’” the filing reads. “The plain language of Section 40 unambiguously sets a sum certain — $100,000 — as the amount the City Council must budget annually for personnel serving at the mayor’s pleasure. Nothing in the statue supports an interpretation that the council may budget, or the mayor may spend, more (than) $100,000.”

Members of Stimpson’s administration have previously pointed to an Alabama Attorney General opinion that argued the salaries can be anything as long as the council approves them.

The attorneys are asking for a hearing and summary judgement on this issue before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. That would allow the council to properly prepare the budget within the court’s interpretation of the law.

Cochran has previously offered a compromise on the issue. During a meeting of the council’s finance committee, she offered an ordinance that would allow the administration to put all of the non-merit employees in one “executive” category in an amended organizational chart. It’s unclear how that plan was received by officials in the mayor’s office.

The lawsuit, originally filed by Stimpson against the council in December of last year and a counterclaim filed by all councilors except Joel Daves, appears to still in mediation.