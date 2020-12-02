The Mobile City Council’s Capital Improvement Program committee will meet Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Council Vice President C.J. Small, committee chairman, has announced the virtual meeting set to immediately follow the regular Council meeting.

The committee will receive an update on the program and status of projects. Joining Small on the committee is Councilman Fred Richardson and Councilman John Williams.

Citizens interested in addressing the Council on this issue should contact the City Clerk’s office by the preceding Monday at noon at: cityclerk@cityofmobile.org or 251-208-7411.

Citizens and members of the media are able to view the meeting here.