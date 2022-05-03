Despite intense debate at times over redistricting maps, members of a Mobile City Council administrative services committee found some consensus, agreeing to reintroduce a resolution calling for a racial polarization study on local voting habits.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll chaired the meeting that also saw debate about two redistricting maps drawn with community input by lawyers and a “professional” map maker from the Southern Poverty Law Center. The maps in question were in response to a previous map submitted to the council from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office.

The SPLC maps increase the Black voting-age population from just over 50 percent in Stimpson’s map to more than 53 percent, without changing the district lines much, mapper Zach Mahafza told councilors.

“Our goals were to come into compliance with the Voting Rights Act and help address community concerns,” he said. “We made minimal changes to the mayor’s map.”

Councilors at the meeting pounced on a number of issues, including initially the fact that District 1 Councilman Cory Penn had been accidentally drawn into District 7 in the SPLC maps.

Mahafza said the mistake occurred possibly due to the way his mapping software read Penn’s address listed on the city’s website.

The group promised to fix the issue by redrawing about two blocks on the maps. The new maps would only impact about 125 residents, Carroll said, and about a quarter of a percent of the voting age population.

Despite this remedy, Penn had concerns over the SPLC maps splitting up his neighborhood of Beau Terra into both District 1 and District 7.

“You can’t just say we’re going to move the lines,” Penn said. “There will be people five houses down from me that won’t be able to vote for me. That’s a challenge.”

Stimpson Chief of Staff James Barber asked SPLC attorney Liza Weisberg if the organization is OK with splitting up neighborhoods into different districts.

“The maps we’re presenting today, we’re confident preserve communities of interest,” she said. “We’re comfortable that the maps comply with the Voting Rights Act and the constitution.”

The SPLC maps, as drawn, would split portions of the Village of Spring Hill, along District 7 and District 1 lines. District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory said that action could constitute splitting up a community of interest.

“I have a community of interest being split,” Gregory said. “It mitigates their voice as well.”

Despite the somewhat cool reception by some of the councilors during the committee meeting, Weisberg told the group that the SPLC maps have a much better chance of complying with federal law than the ones drawn by the mayor’s office, despite only minor changes to the lines being made.

“There are concerns (the mayor’s map) would not comply based on the dilution of Black voting power,” she said.

The committee will, most likely, take another look at the corrected SPLC maps before the Aug. 12 deadline to vote on a redistricting plan.

The SPLC lawyers advocated for a racial polarization study to help determine the percentage majority Black voters would need to ensure the candidate of their choice were to win in District 7. Councilors agreed such a study would be a good idea.

“This redistricting is very important and is going to impact the community for years,” Penn said. “I think we need the polarization study done.”

SPLC attorney Jack Genberg said a racial polarization study is meant to show the cohesiveness with which a voting block picks a candidate. In the state as a whole, he said, similar studies have found that Alabama voters are very racially polarized when it comes to picking candidates for office.

The council has previously voted down an attempt to authorize a racial polarization study in terms of municipal voting; however, two members were absent that day and District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds abstained from the vote due to his ongoing promise to abstain from all such votes until there is a vote on annexation.

The committee agreed to revisit that authorization, originally sponsored by Council Vice President Gina Gregory and District 5 Councilman Joel Daves.