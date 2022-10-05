Although it was advertised as a discussion about a possible new master plan for the Civic Center property, Tuesday afternoon’s council committee meeting didn’t get into specifics.

Instead, the administrative services committee spent almost an hour debating the merits of a plan for the 22-acre site created by architecture firm Populous, which has been approved by the Mobile Planning Commission.

The meeting ended without any action being taken, but with another meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19, with stakeholders.

The current plan breaks the previously unzoned site into six subdistricts with varying height, use and size restrictions. Another part of the plan calls for an office building near Canal Street to house the Mobile area operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The council’s inaction comes as a project manager for the Corps told councilors that the group’s inability to have a plan in place for a new building by January could complicate the issue.

“We’re still hoping to break ground in January,” Corps Project Manager Willie Patterson told councilors. “We hope to possibly carve out our project to keep it on schedule. It is a bit problematic for us.”

The Corps plan calls for a separate developer to enter into a ground lease with the city and construct the office building at no cost to the city, Patterson said. The city would be on the hook for a $25 million parking deck with between 800 and 1,000 parking spaces.

Council Vice President Gina Gregory, who also serves on the committee, asked councilors if they could move forward with the Corps project and let the rest of the plan “fall into place” later.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll, who serves as committee chairman, criticized Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office for arguing the plan approved by the Planning Commission incorporated 15 years’ worth of master plans into a single document.

“There have been countless plans developed over the last 15 years, but the council hasn’t voted on one,” he said. “There have been so many changes over that time there is a need for a plan and for a plan to be complete.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones, a member of the committee with a seat on the Planning Commission, told Carroll there is currently a plan and he supports it.

“We do have a plan in front of us now that lays out zoning codes for the Civic Center,” he said. “I think it’s solid. It is flexible. I think what I would like to see is take what has been developed and add to it. I don’t want to throw away what’s in front of us.”

Stimpson’s administration delivered the plan Jones referenced to councilors earlier on Tuesday, Carroll said. Although the plan has been discussed and approved previously by the Planning Commission.

“I haven’t had time to digest it,” Caroll said. “It’s unfair to discuss it right now. We got it this morning.”

Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp said the plans for the Civic Center over the decades have largely all included the same basic things, like plans for hotels, mixed-use development, housing and office space. Those ideas are all present in the current plan, he said.

Carroll pushed back, saying “zoning is not a master plan.”

“It’s part of it,” he said. “A master plan has a binding agreement on the site. This concept has no binding agreement.”

The master plan proposal brought to the city by urban designer Jeff Speck, Carroll said, fills in gaps the current plan didn’t address.

Carroll also asked for opinions on the mayor’s current plan from downtown business and residential representatives. Both Elizabeth Stevens, of Downtown Mobile Alliance, and former council attorney Wanda Cochran, from DeTonti Square, said they disagreed with the plan currently before councilors.

“Two of the three biggest stakeholder groups in my district are against this,” Carroll said. “It’s important those voices are heard.”

While Carroll also brought up concerns over the $100 million price tag on renovations to the Civic Center arena and theater and how the city was going to pay for the project, some councilors believe the city can find a corporate partner to lighten the financial load.

“I think when we get this fleshed out and start to advertise this, we’ll find a partner to partner with us,” Jones said.