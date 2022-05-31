The success of an affordable housing venture in downtown, asking for $8 million from the city’s allotment of American Rescue Plan funds, could very well hinge on the undecided vote of the man who represents the area.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll told members of the body’s entitlement committee he was on the fence as to whether it’s the right time for the city to partner in a $32 million investment by the New Orleans-based Gulf Coast Housing Partnership to turn the former Gayfer’s building downtown into 95 affordable housing units. A sticking point for Carroll on the issue is the price-per-unit for the project, which is estimated at about $300,000 total per 600-to-900-square-foot unit and the fact that it’s located in a well-developed portion of downtown.

“How many of us own a $300,000 house that is 600 to 900 square feet? Carroll asked. “If I could build a $300,000 house in the Bottom and give it away I would.”

At the same time, Carroll has repeatedly said the idea is a “good project,” but he also questions if ARPA funds are appropriate for the project, since it’s not currently located in an economically depressed census tract.

Senior Director of Community Development James Roberts said census tracts aren’t considered when picking spots for affordable housing. He also told Carroll the decision to use the money for the Gayfer’s project outside of the intended scope of ARPA would not matter, as the city has already received that portion of the funding.

GCHP Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development Tom Champion said placing the housing units in the building downtown that they bought in 2015 would not impact the non-profit’s application for 4-percent, low-income housing credits — which makes up $11 million of the project — because the applications were submitted last year before the area was removed from the economically depressed designation.

“The downtown census tract has completely changed from 2015 to 2021,” Carroll said. “I believe in mixed-use (mixed income) development, but does it make sense for this property at this point in time?”

When asked by District 6 Councilman Scott Jones whether downtown workers would truly be the ones to benefit from the development, GCHP President and CEO Kathy Laborde said in Mobile the highest income limit for a renter would be just under $32,000 per year, or about $15 per hour working full time.

The units would be managed by GCHP, while 19 apartments would be open to Housing Choice, or Section 8 vouchers. The project is paid for, in part, by $1 million from the Mobile Housing Authority.

Like Carroll, Council Vice President Gina Gregory asked if the $8 million could be better used to help eradicate blight in neighborhoods. Roberts said there is money already set aside for blight eradication, but the city could not use all the money for blight by the ARPA-designated deadline to have it programmed by 2024.

City attorney Ricardo Woods said using the money for the Gayfer’s project helps eradicate blight. In addition the developer has site-control, or clear title and is willing to proceed. Woods said the money could be used elsewhere, but a developer would have to be willing to come in and a lack of interest in responses to a request for proposals indicates that might not happen.