Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget includes a $591,000 line item that would support the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal during the calendar year the city is without a Carnival cruise ship.

During a Mobile City Council finance committee meeting to discuss the $304 million general fund and $68 million capital improvement budgets, city officials highlighted a subsidy in the proposed budget that would keep operations at the cruise facility afloat while Carnival is away from the port.

Carnival Ecstasy, which currently lists Mobile as its homeport, will leave for good in October of this year, Carnival Cruise Lines announced in March. At the same event Carnival President Christine Duffy announced that the city’s current ship would be replaced on a seasonal basis by the Spirit, but not until October of 2023.

That means the city will be left with an empty cruise terminal for an entire calendar year, with no parking fees to help defray building debt and operating expenses. City Chief of Staff James Barber told councilors during the meeting that officials would meet next month in hopes of securing a ship that would fill the gap from October to October. No additional details were given.

After its seasonal stay in Mobile the Spirit will head to Seattle and then to Alaska for the summer each year. The ship’s trip to Seattle will give guests the opportunity to sail there from Mobile and vice versa, through the Panama Canal.

Other fiscal year 2023 budget highlights include: $1.5 million to manage the city’s tree canopy, a $2 million increase in mowing contracts and a $1.8 million increase in mowing personnel. This is also the second consecutive year that no carryover from a previous year was used to balance the general fund budget, Deputy Finance Director Celia Sapp told councilors.

District 6 Councilman Ben Reynolds asked for some consideration to be given to increasing the greens fees at the city-owned Azalea City Golf Course. The amount transferred from the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget to the golf course line item increased from $487,923 in 2022 to $621,590 in 2023.

“Here we are spending more money on the golf course and not asking for more in revenue,” Reynolds said. “I think it’s time to raise the rates at Azalea City by $4 or $5 to offset this increase.”

With a $5 increase in greens fees, a round of golf at Azalea City with a cart would be $48. Magnolia Grove charges $87 for greens fees and a cart, according to information on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail website. Trail cardholders pay a reduced fee, but it’s still more than $48, Reynolds said.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll noted a proposed increase in sales tax revenue and told administration officials he wanted to use funds that came in above projections on projects for residents.

“Every year those increases go to whatever projects the mayor wants,” he said. “I’m looking to spend money on people and see the people feel the spending power of the city.”