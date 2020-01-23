A special ad-hoc committee of the Mobile City Council will meet again to discuss a proposed ordinance that would allow the city to remove police and fire services from the three-mile radius outside its borders.

The committee is slated to meet at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 in the council conference room on the ninth floor of Government Plaza. The committee, made up of Chairwoman Bess Rich, Councilman Fred Richardson and Councilman Joel Daves, who introduced the legislation, did not make a recomendation, following a meeting on Jan. 14.

More recently, a Mobile County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman confirmed to Lagniappe the department would need to hire 48 new deputies and spend about $4.8 million to patrol the area if the city leaves.

Lori Myles also confirmed deputies do not respond to vehicle accidents and Alabama State Troopers would have to pick up the slack, most likely.

Due to Mardi Gras, the council’s last meeting in February will be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. It will take place in the auditorium of Government Plaza. A pre-conference meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the council conference room.