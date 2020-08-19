A Mobile City Council committee will debate regulating short-term rentals, including those associated with the popular smartphone application Airbnb.

A proposed amendment to the city code pertaining to licenses and taxation would seek to force those owners of short-term rental properties to obtain a business license and undergo inspections.

“The City Council desires to set forth additional requirements for how owners and/or managers of real property, who intend to rent said property on a short term basis, apply for and receive a business license,” the amendment reads. The City Council hereby finds that the adoption of a comprehensive ordinance regulating the issuance of and operating conditions attached to ‘short term’ rental business licenses is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare.”

A short-term rental as defined by the ordinance would be a structure rented for fewer than 30 days, but would exclude hotels and motels.

In addition to obtaining the business license, short-term rental property owners or managers would have to list a valid license number on any advertisements for the rental space. The name and telephone number of any responsible party would also have to be listed and that person would need to be available at all times for the duration of the stay to address problems or complaints from renters, according to the ordinance amendment.

The amendment would also require owners or property managers to add a rider on a homeowner’s insurance policy that specifically covers short-term rental properties.

A short term rental property would have to meet all current and applicable building and fire codes. This would include a fire extinguisher on every floor, operable egress from windows in sleeping areas, operational smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and prominently displayed and legible 911 address on the building’s exterior, the ordinance reads.

A single-family property would need to be inspected and an inspection report would need to be presented at the time of application or renewal of a business license. A city fire and building inspector would need to inspect short term rentals in commercial or multi-family buildings, the ordinance reads.

The council’s administrative services committee will debate the amendment at a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Friday. The committee is chaired by Councilwoman Gina Gregory, who co-sponsored the amendment along with fellow committee members Bess Rich and Fred Richardson. Council President Levon Manzie also serves on the committee.

Those interested in speaking to the council on this issue via Zoom may contact City Clerk Lisa Lambert’s office by 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.