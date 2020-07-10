The Mobile City Council’s public safety Committee will debate an amendment to the city’s noise ordinance that would enforce the law based on decibel levels within the entertainment district rather than feet.
The amendment, proposed by Councilman Fred Richardson, who serves as chairman for the committee, would replace the waiver limit of 25 feet required for amplified sound downtown with 85 decibels during the day and 50 at night. Richardson had originally requested that the ordinance exempt peaceful protests all together.
The first committee meeting will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.
The committee will discuss amending the ordinance related to street closures at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4.
These meetings will take place in the Auditorium on the First Floor of Government Plaza. Based on continued guidance from state and local public health experts, a limited number of people will be allowed entry to the meeting at one time to allow for proper social distancing. Citizens attending will be able to view the meeting on the atrium monitors and will be called in to address the Council on their item of interest.
Councilwoman Gina Gregory and Councilman John Williams serve on the public safety committee.
