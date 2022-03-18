An agreement that would allow the city to install cameras alongside its new gunshot detection software has one Mobile City councilman raising constitutional concerns.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds believes the proposal could violate the illegal search and seizure provisions of the Fourth Amendment.

“I want to know what are the policies in place to protect citizens,” he said.

Specifically, Reynolds is concerned that a camera on a pole tall enough to see into a resident’s backyard could inadvertently pick up activity that would, under normal circumstances, remain private.

Reynolds will meet with members of the Gulf Coast Technology Center to find out what protections exist to protect privacy.

While privacy concerns exist, Reynolds said he understands the importance of the cameras working in conjunction with the system of microphones as part of the $640,000 ShotSpotter gunshot detection program the City Council voted to purchase in February.

“The cameras are an integral part of the ShotSpotter system,” he said. “I’m not against them, but I want to make sure there are adequate protections in place.”

The council, on Tuesday, could vote on the $525,574 contract with Alabama Power to install the cameras and allow the city to access them. The contract amount is the total for five years of service.

City spokesman Jason Johnson said Alabama Power would not be able to access the information on the cameras and the cameras will only activate when a gunshot is heard.

The funding for the cameras comes through the American Rescue Plan Act.