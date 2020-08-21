In four years of serving as an Airbnb host for two properties in Mobile, Andrew Thigpen has met visitors to the Port City from 43 different countries. To the foriegn clientele, he and his wife Megan are friendly, welcoming faces.

“We love this city,” he told members of the Mobile City Council. “We’re ambassadors.”

At a meeting of the body’s administrative services committee conducted over Zoom to debate possible regulations for short-term rentals, Thigpen said they’re not against policies, hosts just want to be included in the decision-making process.

“We just want you to involve us,” he said. “We’re here. We’re motivated.”

The proposed amendment to the city code pertaining to licenses and taxation would seek to force those owners of short-term rental properties to obtain a business license and undergo inspections.

“The City Council desires to set forth additional requirements for how owners and/or managers of real property, who intend to rent said property on a short term basis, apply for and receive a business license,” the amendment reads. “The City Council hereby finds that the adoption of a comprehensive ordinance regulating the issuance of and operating conditions attached to ‘short term’ rental business licenses is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare.”

A short-term rental as defined by the ordinance would be a structure rented for fewer than 30 days, but would exclude hotels and motels.

In addition to obtaining the business license, short-term rental property owners or managers would have to list a valid license number on any advertisements for the rental space. The name and telephone number of any responsible party would also have to be listed and that person would need to be available at all times for the duration of the stay to address problems or complaints from renters, according to the ordinance amendment.

The amendment would also require owners or property managers to add a rider on a homeowner’s insurance policy that specifically covers short-term rental properties.

A short term rental property would have to meet all current and applicable building and fire codes. This would include a fire extinguisher on every floor, operable egress from windows in sleeping areas, operational smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and prominently displayed and legible 911 address on the building’s exterior, the ordinance reads.

A single-family property would need to be inspected and an inspection report would need to be presented at the time of application or renewal of a business license. A city fire and building inspector would need to inspect short term rentals in commercial or multi-family buildings, the ordinance reads.

Like other cities in the state, COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on Mobile’s lodgings taxes. Alabama League of Municipalities Executive Director Greg Cochran said the city has lost about $2.6 million in revenue since March.

However, Airbnb pays the full 8-percent freight on lodgings taxes directly to the city, Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch said. Airbnb is the only short-term rental company the city has an agreement with, but it’s also the one used by the vast majority of hosts.

In addition, a number of the hosts argued Airbnb provides $1 million in coverage in liability insurance and has its own regulations in place.

Visit Mobile CEO David Clark praised Airbnb and called it a “brand,” but said during the meeting that local hoteliers are just hopeful to be on a level playing field. Unlike Airbnb hosts, traditional bed and breakfast spots are more heavily regulated by the city. Those establishments must meet zoning requirements, fire protection requirements, inspection requirements and each must have a current business license.

Airbnb hosts at the meeting Friday afternoon argued they aren’t competing with hotels, as their clientele are much less likely to stay in a traditional hotel. Thigpen said making it harder to host could mean the foriegn travelers he has been accustomed to meeting over the years could bypass Mobile entirely.

Other Airbnb hosts, like Brooks Conkle, said he’d have to sell his three properties if the regulations became too onerous.

“If it became difficult to operate I might just sell my property,” he said.

Interestingly, the city does not currently require a business license for long-term rentals, if the owner has less than 10 houses. When asked, council attorney Chris Arledge said he has heard of owners creating multiple companies to get around the loophole.

Councilman Joel Daves said he’d be interested in looking into long-term rentals as well.

The committee will meet again to debate a revised version of the amended ordinance, Chairwoman Gina Gregory said. The short-term rental ordinance will appear on Tuesday’s City Council agenda, but will be held over for 90 days as the group works through it.