The Mobile City Council will delay for two weeks a vote on whether to force rental property owners to acquire business licenses for each unit.

The current city code is supposed to require business licenses for each property already, but many owners only have one license for a spate of properties, city attorney Ricardo Woods told councilors during a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, March 2.

The new, amended ordinance would make the provision more clear and would help the city better regulate properties with code violations, city spokesperson Jason Johnson said.

However, opponents question if the new rules, under current enforcement levels, would actually allow the amendment to do what it is designed to do.

Ben Reynolds, a Mobile resident and landlord, told members of the council’s finance committee he doesn’t see what problem forcing owners to have multiple licenses actually solves.

“If this is meant to address slum lords or code violations, it’s unclear how,” Reynolds said. “If someone is not buying a license today, what is different?”

Instead, Reynolds said, the new ordinance would force those already following the law to buy licenses for every unit they own. Reynolds also questioned if the wording in the current ordinance as written really forced owners to get separate licenses anyway.

Councilman Fred Richardson, a member of the finance committee, said the smallest vendors in the city are required to obtain some sort of business license, so why shouldn’t landlords, who own more than 10 properties?

“If a person took a cooler and packed it full of sodas and stood on the corner of Dauphin Street and started selling sodas out of the cooler, they’d need a peddler’s license,” he said. “You can’t sell nothing without a license. If some citizens have gotten around it for 100 years, then kudos. That day has come and gone.”

Local landlord Jared Irby also spoke in opposition to the ordinance amendment at the committee meeting. He said the property taxes should cover what the city would get from a license fee; he pays a higher rate because he can’t claim a homestead exemption on the more than 100 rental properties he owns.

“It makes business more complex,” he said. “It’s a burdensome law that doesn’t accomplish anything.”

As for the law currently requiring landlords to obtain licenses for each rental property, Irby said he had no knowledge of it and surmised if he went to the Build Mobile department for more licenses, they wouldn’t know it either.

Irby added he has his own ideas on how to deal with blight and believes the city already has the tools in place to fight the issue.

The city has removed 53 percent of the blight identified in a 2015 survey. At that time, there were 1,625 blighted properties and now there are 770 remaining from that list, numbers released by the city confirmed. A total of 855 properties have been demolished, secured or improved. This number does not include properties considered blighted since 2015.

In other business, the council voted 5-1 to move the city’s tree regulations out of the zoning ordinance and place it in its own chapter in the city code. Councilwoman Bess Rich voted against the measure.

The District 6 representative argued the initial resolution for the change mentioned an amendment that would strengthen the tree ordinance, add new heritage trees and make other changes. However, the council only amended the appeals process, taking the authority away from the Planning Commission and putting it with the City Council, to better align with state law.

Rich said the vote to approve the change is not what the resolution stated the council would do and therefore she voted against it.

“We are not fulfilling what is in our packets so someone needs to offer something in reference to what we’re doing,” she said. “I am confused, I’m sorry to say. I’m terribly confused based on the paperwork.”

Rich had suggested councilors wait and approve the new chapter and the amendments to the tree ordinance at the same time. She said repeatedly there was no time crunch and the items could both be passed at a later date.

The approval took a strange and sometimes confusing route during discussions at Tuesday’s regular meeting. Councilors had initially approved — on a 5-1 vote with Rich in opposition — an amendment to the resolution placing tree regulations in a separate chapter that removed other changes mentioned, but not actually being acted on. However, council attorney Chris Arledge told councilors with that approval they would need to hold it over and allow for the resolution to be re-advertised because it was amended.

The council then reconsidered the amendment on a 5-1 vote and instead, voted to approve the resolution as written, on the advice of Woods.

“If you really want to play it safe undo the amendment and pass it like it was,” Woods said. “The resolution doesn’t matter. The whereases don’t matter.”

The action only removes tree protection from the zoning ordinance. The council plans to further amend the tree ordinance in later meetings. Another debate on those changes, which includes an increase in the number of heritage trees in the city, will take place at a meeting of the council’s administrative services committee at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.

Councilwoman Gina Gregory, chairwoman of the administrative services committee, said she didn’t know when the amendments would be voted on following the next committee meeting, but councilors delayed a vote on those changes for two weeks.