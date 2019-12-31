After a somewhat lengthy public debate Tuesday, the Mobile City Council delayed for a month a decision on whether to eliminate police and fire services the city has been providing to a three-mile unincorporated area of the county.

The ordinance, which would remove services from the extraterritorial police jurisdiction, will be the subject of an ad-hoc council committee slated for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the council conference room on the ninth floor of Government Plaza.

Council President Levon Manzie said he believes “the citizens of Mobile deserve a vigorous discussion” on the issue.

County Commissioner Connie Hudson, who has already spoken out against the idea in an open letter to city councilors earlier this week, addressed the body with her concerns in person on Tuesday. She argued not only that the city takes in more from the police jurisdiction than Mayor Sandy Sitmpson’s office has let on, but that it also doesn’t spend the $26.6 million there that officials have claimed publicly.

Hudson urged councilors to get all the facts before making a decision, adding the county’s financial department is working with various agencies to generate an accurate accounting of what the city collects from the extended police jurisdiction and how much it spends responding to police and fire calls there.

According to Hudson, when making its calculations, the city used the percentage of money it spends on public safety as a whole instead of what it cost to service the calls specific to that area. She said Mobile also takes in $12 million from sales taxes and other fees that often isn’t cited. All in all, she said the revenue collected in the jurisdiction seems to cover nearly all of the costs for the services rendered there.

“It is very, very close to the cost for the services. If you add in administration fees it’s less than a $1 million difference,” Hudson added. “This is no windfall of money unless you’re going to do across-the-board layoffs.”

The city has previously pushed to roll back at least a portion of the police jurisdiction to cut back on the roughly $27 million they say is spent on public safety there every year. However, Stimpson’s office acknowledges it would be more of a redistribution of resources than a straight cash savings.

Public Safety Director James Barber told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting he didn’t expect to make any layoffs, but would instead move the 40 officers working 10 beats in the expanded jurisdiction to other areas within the city’s corporate limits. Specifically, he mentioned the nearly completed central precinct downtown as one area with in the Mobile Police Department [MPD] that needs additional staffing.

Barber said MPD, like other departments in the Southeast, attempts to staff at a level consistent with two and a half officers per 1,000 residents. He said Mobile is funded for this amount and but can’t meet that goal currently because of the 60,000 to 70,000 county residents being served in the expanded jurisdiction.

“We have funding for 200,000 people and we’re policing 207,000,” he said. “If we get out of the police jurisdiction we would be at 2.5 officers per 1,000 residents.”

In response to Hudson’s claims, Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch said the duration of calls to the police jurisdiction make up about 19 percent of the total duration of calls citywide, which is the reason the city calculated the costs for serving that area at 19 percent of its overall public safety cost.

Wesch said other overhead and fees related to the services, like police officer and firefighter pensions because those are part of the city’s public safety costs. Wesch did say the figures do not include capital expenses like police and fire vehicles, which would have increased them substantially. The figures also do not include the work of detectives and other units outside of patrol, Wesch said.

County Commissioner Jerry Carl also spoke out against the move Tuesday, arguing instead that the city should reconsider annexing parts of West Mobile. Specifically, Carl said Semmes has been eyeing growth and would not hesitate to add these new communities if given the chance.

“Semmes will be the new West Mobile if you’re not careful,” Carl said.

He also argued that these West Mobile communities could incorporate and block the city’s future attempts to grow its boundaries.

“Quit playing politics with West Mobile residents,” Carl said. “There are 30,000 people out there and if they incorporate it’ll hurt your cash flow. If they start their own city, you don’t think they’ll have their own shopping centers and gas stations?”

Outside of the discussions about the police jurisdiction, the council approved a new public housing commission with a few tweaks to the rules of its formation.

Instead of having each councilor nominate two citizens to the commission, each district will nominate one. Also, Manzie — as council president — will have the authority to nominate two members who live in low-income housing. One of the members will come from traditional public housing and the second would come from the Housing Choice Voucher, or Section 8, programs.

The council also delayed until Tuesday, Jan. 28, a vote on a letter of intent that could provide Amtrak with local funding as part of a larger grant to bring passenger rail service back to Mobile. The letter could commit the city to $3 million over the next three years to revive twice daily service from Mobile to New Orleans. There are still concerns among some councilors, Stimpson and port officials that passenger rail services could disrupt operations at the port. A study on those impacts is expected soon.

A council public safety committee meeting on the new towing ordinance was also moved from Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Tuesday, Jan. 21, Councilwoman Bess Rich announced. Rich noted that the change was due to the fact the ordinance is not ready to be distributed to local industry professionals yet.