Walter Moorer sleeps in the moments when dump trucks outside his Chin Street home are quiet. He goes through life dodging bouts of headaches he said are caused by the smell of asphalt from a plant nearby.

At a meeting on Tuesday, May 31, Moorer fell just short of begging members of the Mobile City Council to vote to approve a “safe zone” in his Africatown neighborhood to protect it from future industrial encroachment.

“If we had a safe zone before, we wouldn’t be having these issues now,” he said. “The city has property on Chin Street. I invite you all out there to see what I’m going through. If you spent three months out there I wouldn’t have to come up here anymore.”

Consensus on a safe zone amendment to the proposed Unified Development Code (UDC), or new zoning ordinance, between representatives of industry and environmental activists had almost come to fruition late last week, District 2 Councilman William Carroll said, but issues involving two properties within the proposed zone came up. As a result, the council delayed the vote for one more week.

There apparently is some sort of “separation” of property happening between owners of land located on the Merchants Transfer site within the proposed safe zone, Carroll said. He told visitors to the council meeting that the groups would hopefully work everything out before next week’s meeting.

“We’re in the process of trying to find some way to hop another hurdle,” Carroll said. “Hopefully, we’ll have something in place by Thursday’s deadline to place items on the agenda.”

The safe zone in question would put additional restrictions on the industry operating within it. The proposed zoning ordinance rewrite already includes a special overlay district for Africatown, but this would create a list of nonconforming industrial uses that would revert to uses allowed within the new UDC once a business is abandoned or the operation on the site is discontinued.

Those uses include airport, auto repair, boat building, coal handling facilities, dredged material facilities, freight depot handling hazardous materials, hazardous substance storage tanks, hazardous waste disposal, hazardous waste transfer, industrial launderer, junkyard, liquefied natural gas storage and processing, general manufacturing, hazardous materials manufacturing, intensive manufacturing, marine cargo and freight handling, marine salvage, mining, oil and gas storage, petroleum recovery, petroleum recycling, port, railroad facilities, recycling plant, recycling transfer station, shipyard or dry dock, solid waste disposal, solid waste facility, solid waste transfer, stone cutting, truck repair, truck service and truck stop.

Industrial sites will not be permitted on undeveloped property within the safe zone, according to the amendment.

Ramsey Sprague, president of the Mobile Environmental Justice Action Coalition, told councilors to “do the right thing” during comments at the meeting.

“Councils before you didn’t do the right thing with zoning,” he said. “You can do the right thing with the safe zone. I want to encourage y’all.”

County sportsplex funding

The council approved $5 million for the county’s soccer complex and aquatics center during the meeting Tuesday.

At a pre-conference meeting, District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds urged his colleagues to approve the funding for the facilities in his district, which was sponsored by Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“I think it’s a good move for us,” Reynolds said. “The facility is attracting attention from a tourism standpoint.”

The site, Reynolds said, is full of both kids and adults playing soccer and lacrosse.

“It’s good to see the city paying into it,” he said. “There is some exciting news coming down the pike for [nearby] McGowin Park with a tie-in to tourism. It’s always a serious struggle with tourism outside of downtown. I hope the council will join me in supporting this.”

The money will also fund a forthcoming aquatics center, which District 6 Councilman Scott Jones said was needed by a number of local swim teams. Jones also said the facility will help fill the gap the city suffers from when it comes to its number of parks.

“I think this will pay for itself,” Jones said. “When you look at revenue from swim meets and soccer matches, it will definitely pay for itself.”

The city funding will help put some of the financial pieces in place to finish the entire project, Commissioner Connie Hudson said during the council meeting.

“We don’t have the funding all together yet, but we’re well on our way,” she said. “I can see the end of the tunnel now. Thank you, Mayor Stimpson, for sponsoring this. Thank you, [Chief of Staff James Barber], for all of your work, and to [councilors].”