The Mobile City Council decided Tuesday to delay votes for three weeks on resolutions to hire a consultant to review Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s redistricting plan and to conduct a racial polarization voting study.

Both resolutions passed on a 5-0 vote, with two abstentions. District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds abstained, keeping his promise to not take an official stance on the new map until a new annexation proposal is decided. District 6 Councilman Scott Jones joined him at the meeting, declaring he would only support such moves after annexation because he didn’t want to pay for the studies twice.

The resolutions would allow Council President C.J. Small to hire an attorney or expert to review the map officially presented to the council by Stimpson and to produce a racially polarized voting study. The council has six months to make changes to the plan through a five-vote supermajority, before Stimpson’s plan goes into effect.

The three-week delay will allow the resolutions to go to a committee meeting. Small assigned the issue to the administrative services committee. A date for the meeting has not yet been set.

While councilors have previously passed a resolution agreeing to share the redistricting plan with residents through a series of community meetings, the members debated how long it would take to complete the meetings in question. The council settled on a four-month delay, meaning the redistricting ordinance would be placed back on the council agenda on June 21.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll argued for a five-month delay on a redistricting vote to allow his office to send postcards to residents informing them of the meetings and hold the meetings in question. Carroll said the process of allowing bids for the cards and purchasing them, plus holding a meeting, would take about a month. He wants to hold a meeting in five areas of the district, which explains his thinking on the timeframe.

The first District 2 meeting is scheduled in Plateau on March 15, Carroll said. He pointed out the average age of the 700-plus voters in the Plateau area is 75, and digital communication may not be the best way to reach them.

“Many of my people don’t have the internet and so the best form of communication out there is snail mail,” he said. “There are other places where the population is older, like the lower MLK area.”

Reynolds suggested a 90-day holdover would be enough time to conduct the meetings. Council Vice President Gina Gregory suggested Carroll send out the postcards all at once, like other councilors are doing. Carroll pushed back, saying he wanted to be sure to hold meetings in all parts of the district to better serve those residents who don’t drive or don’t have reliable transportation.

“I want to do it the right way,” he said. “I want to hold meetings in different parts of the district.”

Animal shelter study

Councilors delayed for one week a vote to hire a consultant for $30,000 to review the city’s animal shelter policies and procedures, after questioning the difference between this contract and recommendations made by an ad-hoc committee of citizens put in place by the previous council.

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones called the assessment by the committee “very good” and asked Animal Services Director Ali Rellinger to explain the differences. Rellinger said while she agrees with many of the recommendations from the council committee, the $30,000 review from Team Shelter USA is “way more comprehensive” than what the committee submitted.

“It takes a look at the long-term facility needs,” she said. “It will help us get the resources to fix the problems we have.”

Rellinger said the county’s animal shelter had the same review done eight years ago and drastically improved its operations because of it.

Carroll pushed back, arguing that the committee report was a “thorough document.” Rellinger said that while members of the council committee had good qualifications, they were not veterinarians or shelter directors. Team Shelter USA reviews are done by Dr. Sara Pizano, who is a shelter veterinarian in Florida.

Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp explained to Carroll that Pizano’s review of the shelter and its policies was the first official step in building a new animal shelter.

“I’m glad to see we’re on our way to building a new shelter,” Carroll said.

Carnival cruises

Several items on the council agenda dealt with additions to the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal in anticipation of the return of Carnival to the Port City next month.

One item was a resolution to purchase $15,000 worth of golf carts from Cart Dr. The other was a resolution to pay $55,000 to Sanders Hyland for floor replacement in elevators at the terminal. Both items were held over per council rules and could be voted on at the next meeting.

Jones argued against paying more money toward the cruise terminal without having a firm contract with Carnival in place.

The Carnival Ecstasy is scheduled to begin cruises out of Mobile March 5. The cruise company has previously announced that Carnival would leave Mobile in October of this year and would not return until at least September 2023. In the meantime, the multi-year contract between the city and Carnival is set to expire in November of this year.

“I don’t see the point of putting a lot of money into the terminal without the promise of a ship,” Jones said.

Executive Director of Administrative Services Joe Snowden confirmed the contract does expire in November 2022, but said Carnival has already added the city back as a homeport in October 2023.