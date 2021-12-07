Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex will receive $160,000 in federal funds. The money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) will help to buoy the stadium that has lost two bowl games, University of South Alabama home football games and all its high school games in the past couple of years.

The funding comes from a larger pool of coronavirus aid money aimed at tourism marketing. Ladd will receive $160,000 of the nearly $1.4 million the Mobile City Council voted to give out as part of the ARP marketing money. Visit Mobile, which represents the quasi-governmental tourism arm of the city and county received the most funding at $776,032, but funds also went to Mobile Sports Authority ($102,000), Two Brothers Working Together ($152,000) and Green Coat Boyz LLC ($161,600). City spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed that Two Brothers Working Together and Green Coat Boyz LLC are both primarily tasked with the promotion of the Gulf Coast Challenge game. The groups also promote a local basketball tournament.

The funding Ladd received was a compromise between the city and the stadium’s board. The stadium’s management company had initially asked for around $350,000 to help market the venue to deal with the loss of a number of football games. However, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration and members of the City Council kept the total at $160,000.

At a pre-conference meeting debating the vote, Councilman William Carroll, who represents the residents around the stadium, said Ladd would take a hit from losing most of the football games it used to host.

“Ladd, with the loss of the bowl games and the [Mobile County Public School System] games, is probably going to take a hit of $529,000 because that’s how much they took in for rent for those games,” he said. “With all of us working together to make sure there’s uses there that generate revenue, Ladd can remain viable.”

Specifically, Carroll called on the administration to not allow events funded in part by the city to use a stadium or venue that is not city-owned.

Councilman Scott Jones pushed back a bit, saying he wouldn’t give a bowl game an ultimatum because the organizers might move it somewhere else.

Carroll argued that many of the city’s venues lose money and many are underused.

The Mobile Civic Center loses about $1.3 million per year through operation, he said. The GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico and the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center each lose money on an annual basis. That’s part of operating city facilities, Carroll said.

“Most municipal venues take a loss,” he said. “City venues provide a service.”

In an attempt to learn more about the stadium’s financial position, Lagniappe requested documents from Ladd Board Chairwoman Ann Davis and was rebuffed. Citing critical stories and columns in the media, Davis severed ties with this reporter in an email message.

“I’m sorry, but after discussing the mess that the media has created pertaining to Ladd, I am not going to give you any more information,” she wrote. “We have been slandered from all sides with half-truths and total fake information.”

Davis also wrote she believes in the mission of the Ladd Board and wouldn’t be a part of it if she didn’t.

“I would never pursue a project unless I believed in it and had the facts to back up my beliefs,” she wrote.

In the email, Davis said she was “tired” of Ladd being compared to Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The USA football team, until last year, played its home games at Ladd.

“I’m especially tired of Ladd being compared to South Alabama’s new stadium — that was a main part of all the controversy in the first place and it should never have happened,” she wrote. “I’m happy for South and wish them the best, but hated the way this all happened.”

Davis finished the email by saying the Ladd Board and the management company it has hired are “good stewards” of taxpayer money and were — until the COVID-19 pandemic — on a path to becoming less dependent upon the city.

“I don’t know what will happen now, but our needs are not just financial, but also perceptional and if we don’t get both, Ladd, as it is, will fail,” she wrote.

The city fulfilled a Lagniappe records request for the stadium’s financial statements for 2018 through 2020. The documents show the board will continue to be hurt by the loss of football games, including college and high school. The numbers indicate that suggested replacement events would have a long way to go to keep Ladd viable going forward.

The 2019 financials, for example, show increases in rent for games that will no longer take place at the stadium. In 2019, Ladd made $363,204 in rent from USA. That number represents an increase from the $249,106 in rent in 2018. Rent for the Senior Bowl also increased from $64,555 in 2018 to $80,109 in 2019. Rent for the game now called the LendingTree Bowl increased by more than $30,000 to $62,376 in 2019.

Revenues from the hosting of high school football games dipped a bit in 2019 when compared to 2018. In both cases, the revenue from rent barely exceeded $110,000. Ladd is no longer expected to host high school football, and USA, the Senior Bowl and LendingTree Bowl have all moved or announced moves to Hancock Whitney.

The Gulf Coast Challenge, which features two football teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, has committed to staying in the 74-year-old stadium. The game was charged just $35,000 in rent in 2019, after paying more than $41,000 the year prior, and records show it amounted to just $6,343 in rent last year.

In fiscal year 2019, the stadium overperformed its budget in some areas and underperformed it in others. For instance, it brought in $66,732 for concessions after budgeting $75,000. However, it brought in $147,175 in parking revenue after budgeting $135,000. It brought in a total revenue of $1.2 million that year, or about $60,000 over budget projections.

In 2019, it spent about $9,000 over budget, but still had a positive variance of about $50,000.

The stadium saw its revenues dip from $1.2 million in 2019 to just $994,700 in 2020. More than half of that revenue came from stadium rent at a total clip of $529,914. That number illustrates a dip in stadium rent from the $680,274 it received in 2019. However, of the five named events that provided rent in 2020, only the Gulf Coast Challenge remains booked at Ladd.

A $200,000 performance contract from the city makes up the second-largest revenue source for the stadium, according to 2020 financial numbers.

In 2020, rent made up 53 percent of the stadium’s total revenue. Parking lot revenue also dipped to less than $100,000 in 2020. The parking lot revenue made up another 9 percent of the total revenue. Luxury suite rentals in 2020 brought in $69,083, or about 7 percent of the total.

With almost all of Ladd’s tenants moving away, the stadium looks to have possibly as little as $294,378 in revenue in 2022. The majority of that revenue would come from city coffers. The stadium paid out more than $971,000 in 2020, leaving it with an operating income of just $23,723.

Expenses at the stadium run the gamut from a “stadium events” line item to a “management fee.” The largest single expenditure in 2020 came from the Mishkin Group management fee, which totaled $232,875. This was a 9 percent increase over 2019 when the fee was $213,469.

To get as close a comparison as possible to what the future finances of the stadium would include after balancing revenue against expenses, Lagniappe took out “stadium events” costs, “advertising,” “contract labor” and other expenses that appear to be most closely related to game days. Even with all of that removed, the stadium would be left with $490,619 in expenditures and only $294,378 in revenues.

The board also apparently pays pensions for personnel at the stadium. The total liability on that is $254,000 as of Sept. 30, 2018.

In addition to costs to the board, the stadium has racked up more than $2 million in various maintenance costs since 2016. The city foots that bill. The $2.25 million maintenance figure does not include a walking trail built around the stadium for $241,668. It does include the city’s $500,000 contribution to new locker rooms at the stadium.

This outlook doesn’t include a second “classic” game, which the Ladd board has told councilors it is planning for next fall. It also doesn’t include revenue from a developmental football league team, which would use the stadium for six home games.

Carroll also announced hopes last week for a future BayFest-like event at the stadium. Joe Mishkin, of the Mishkin Group, said the goal would be to host three football games and two concerts per year at the facility.