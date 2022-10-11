The Mobile City Council might be a step closer to making a decision on what the future of the city’s Civic Center complex might look like, after councilors revealed a proposed plan at a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The new proposal, unofficially introduced by District 6 Councilman Scott Jones and District 2 Councilman William Carroll, is an amendment to a master plan the Planning Commission has already approved. The proposal takes aspects of the architecture firm Populous’ plan and works it into restrictions already in place under previous downtown zoning requirements, Jones told colleagues.

“We’re going to take the Populous plan and mold it into the same space using Downtown Development District codes,” he said. “In my mind, this is a way to make everything happen and to move everything forward.”

After a council committee came to an impasse about Civic Center plans at a meeting on Oct. 5, Jones and Carroll came up with the new plan after a meeting with stakeholders and “municipal attorneys,” including representatives from the Downtown Mobile Alliance, attorney Wanda Cochran and attorney Casey Pipes.

The Populous plan gives the city two options when dealing with how to move forward with the 22-acre Civic Center property. The city can either renovate the arena only, add an 800-to-1,000-space parking deck and allow a developer to construct a six-story building to house the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or they can do all of that, but renovate the arena as well as the theater.

Jones said the new plan keeps those options, but zones the sites to allow for other aspects of the Populous plan, including a hotel and other amenities.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson indicated with a nod at the meeting that neither he nor anyone in his administration had seen the proposal. District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds complained he hadn’t seen the plan, either. The amendment is set to be advertised to the public on Friday, Oct. 21, with a public hearing on the issue set for Nov. 22.

“As soon as possible, I want to see this amendment,” Reynolds said. “We need to give all parties an opportunity to see it.”

Reynolds also questioned the speed at which the amendment was being considered. He indicated a willingness to slow the process down and possibly delay the advertisement of it.

Both Jones and Carroll indicated the fast pace of consideration of the amendment was based upon a timeline set by the Corps of Engineers and the building’s developers. The Corps apparently needs a contract for the project in place close to the first of the year.