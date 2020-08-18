After six years of success, Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie is eyeing changes to the capital improvement plan to improve housing stock and uplift neighborhoods.

As it’s currently written, the law allowing councilors to split up to $21 million in revenue from a 2014 sales tax increase for use in each of the seven districts prohibits the elected leaders from using the funds outside of capital infrastructure, like street resurfacings, sidewalks and drainage projects. If Manzie has his way, the language would be tweaked to allow councilors to use the funds to give grants to homeowners to help fix up dilapidated houses.

Manzie first mentioned the idea publicly during a CIP committee meeting on Monday, Sept. 17 and had the reworked ordinance added to the agenda for the council’s regular meeting the next morning.

“I want to help revitalize houses and properties in some of these neglected districts and neglected neighborhoods,” Manzie said during a council pre-conference Zoom-enabled meeting.

Almost every week the city adds to the council agenda a number of dilapidated houses and asks councilors to either vote to declare them nuisances, or to fix the costs for demolition of the structures. For example, Manzie said five or six homes in his district were on the agenda for that very purpose Tuesday. Demolishing a house only takes it off of one abatement list and adds to another, Manzie said, as the city is on the hook to mow the grass on the empty lot.

“With a few additional resources, those homes could be sold to a developer or to a family,” he said.

Councilman John Williams, who seemed supportive of the idea, did wonder aloud about the legal consequences of the move. He added that he didn’t believe the new language was within the spirit of the original CIP.

“We promised we’d use it for capital improvement,” Williams said. “This is going a little bit outside of that. We made a promise with those public funds and we have not fulfilled that promise.”

Manzie agreed with Williams, but said the city could accomplish both goals.

“I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson also presented the council with a word of caution going forward. Stimpson said the body could be criticized for using public money for improvements to private property.

Councilman Fred Richardson accused the city of doing similar projects along the St. Louis Street corridor. While Williams agreed the city does use public money on private property “all the time,” he added that Richardson was “completely wrong” about the projects on St. Louis Street.

The item will be debated at a future meeting of the administrative services committee. A time and date for that meeting has not been released.

In other business, Manzie asked council attorney Chris Arledge to draft a proposal that would help the city shut down a boarding house on Broad Street, after the Mobile Police Department reported a homicide in the area.

The council voted last year to revoke the business license of boarding home owners Dharam and Inderjit Pannu, who owned properties at 259, 261 and 263 S. Broad Street. However, the boarding house in question, at S. Broad and Augusta streets, is under new ownership now and Manzie does not believe conditions have improved for residents. Manzie referred to it as a “funk box” on Broad Street. He wants the city to solve the issue once and for all.

“The new owner made all kinds of promises … ,” Manzie said. “He lied on every accord. I would take a bulldozer to it myself in about 10 minutes.”

MPD reported officers responded to the 200 block of S. Broad Street at about 10 p.m. Monday and found a male victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 48-year-old Maurice Timmons, died in a hospital from his injuries.

The homicide is still under investigation, according to MPD.

The council will hold a meeting of its administrative services committee on Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss regulation of short-term rental companies. The council’s finance committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. to discuss the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget. The budget will be released on Thursday, Aug. 20, finance committee Chairman Joel Daves said.